Vote for the SouthCoast High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Feb. 12-18

The winner for last week’s Girls Athlete of the Week poll was Old Rochester’s Alexia Gonsalves, who received 42% of the vote to earn the honor.

Gonsalves came in second in both the mile (6:01.24) and 2-mile (13:23.46) at the South Coast Conference championship meet.

Previous winners were Old Rochester’s Alexia Gonsalves, New Bedford’s Trinity Coleman and Annabelle Huston, Apponequet’s Morgan Hayward and Madison Voci and Bishop Stang’s Madison Lewis

Here’s your chance to vote for the top girls athlete from Feb. 12-18.

(Editor's Note: Voting will end at 8 p.m. on Sunday)

VOTE: Girls Basketball Player of the Week for Feb. 12-18

GIRLS TRACK

Morgan Hayward, Apponequet

At the Div. 4 championship, Hayward placed second in the 600 meters, breaking a 25-year-old school record with a time of 1:37.82. She also came in fourth in the 55 (7.48).

Madalyn Duarte, GNB Voc-Tech

Duarte came in fourth in the mile with a personal-best 5:17.28 at the Div. 3 championship.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Serenity Coleman, New Bedford

Coleman took second in the 100 butterfly (58.27) and 15th in the 200 freestyle (2:06.39) at the state championship.

Trinity Coleman, New Bedford

Coleman placed 19th in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.77) and 26th in the 100 freestyle (58.94) at the state championship.

Annabelle Huston, New Bedford

At the state championship, Huston took 28th in the 50 freestyle (27.11).

VOTE: Boys Athlete of the Week for Feb. 12-18

GIRLS HOCKEY

Isabelle Duarte, Bishop Stang

Duarte made 19 saves to earn the shutout against Bishop Fenwick.

Ashley Smith, Bishop Stang

In two games, Smith had a combined three goals, including two in a win over Dennis-Yarmouth.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Vote for the Girls Athlete of the Week for Feb. 12-18