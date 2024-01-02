Vote for the SouthCoast High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week for Dec. 17-Jan. 1

The winner for the first Girls Basketball Player of the Week poll of the 2023-24 season was Wareham’s Jordyn Elwood. Elwood received more than 3,000 votes (82%) to earn the honor.

Elwood was also voted the SouthCoast Preseason Girls Basketball Player of the Year by readers. She received more than 8,000 votes (51%). GNB Voc-Tech’s Jai-Ana Silva was second with more than 4,000 votes (29%).

Here’s your chance to vote for the top girls basketball player from Dec. 17-Jan.1.

(Editor's Note: Voting will end at 8 p.m. on Sunday)

Ava Dixon, Apponequet

Dixon averaged just under 11 points over three games for the Lakers.

CC Levrault, Apponequet

In three games, Levrault scored a combined 56 points to power the Lakers to three straight wins.

Kat Cheesebro, Dartmouth

In three games, Cheesebro scored a combined 89 points, including the 1,000th of her career in undefeated Dartmouth’s win over GNB Voc-Tech.

Mikayla Smith, Fairhaven

Smith scored a team-high 12 points to power the Blue Devils to their first win of the season against Dighton-Rehoboth.

Jai-Ana Silva, GNB Voc-Tech

Silva had a combined 65 points in four games for the Bears. Her high of 24 came against Apponequet.

Zaria Anderson, New Bedford

In a win over GNB Voc-Tech, Anderson had a game-high 28 points, connecting on five 3-pointers.

Lexi Thompson, New Bedford

In a pair of games against Falmouth and GNB Voc-Tech, Thompson had a combined 37 points.

Lindsey Bacciocchi, Old Colony

Bacciocchi had a team-high 14 points to power the Cougars to their first win of the season.

Caroline Brogioli, Old Rochester

Brogioli had a combined 33 points in two games to lead the Bulldogs.

Hannah Thorell, Old Rochester

Thorell averaged 15 points in a pair of wins over GNB Voc-Tech and West Bridgewater.

Jordyn Elwood, Wareham

In two games, Elwood scored a combined 30 points to lead the undefeated Vikings.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Vote for the Girls Basketball Player of the Week for Dec. 17-Jan. 1