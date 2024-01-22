Vote for the SouthCoast High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 15-21

The winner for last week’s Boys Basketball Player of the Week poll was Wareham’s Aaron Cote. Cote received more than 4,000 votes (44%) to earn the honor.

Cote had 12 points in both of Wareham’s wins over Millbury and Charlestown.

The previous winners were New Bedford’s Joseph Goodine and Fairhaven’s Ryan Ptaszenski.

Here’s your chance to vote for the top boys basketball player from Jan. 15-21.

'A big presence down low': New Bedford senior has developed into scoring threat

Will Horton, Apponequet

In a win over GNB Voc-Tech, Horton had 15 points and four assists.

Will Levrault, Apponequet

Levrault scored a team-high 16 points and added five assists as the Lakers beat GNB Voc-Tech.

Tyler Harrison, Bishop Stang

Harrison had 14 points and 11 rebounds in a loss to Archbishop Williams.

Hunter Matteson, Dartmouth

Matteson recorded 27 points and 11 rebounds in Dartmouth’s win over Bridgewater-Raynham.

Jhoan Valdez, Dartmouth

In a win over B-R, Valdez had 16 points and seven rebounds.

Demetrious Baptiste, GNB Voc-Tech

Baptiste had a game-high 21 points in a loss to Apponequet.

Jhaden Reis, GNB Voc-Tech

In two games, Reis had a combined 37 points and 22 rebounds.

'It’s scary when he gets hot': Wareham's sophomore guard playing beyond his years

Anthony Diakite, New Bedford

Diakite notched 19 points and 14 rebounds in a win over Brockton.

Max Finney, Old Colony

Finney recorded 25 points to power the Cougars to a win over Norfolk Aggie to clinch a playoff berth for Old Colony.

Zack Mourao, Old Rochester

Mourao had a team-high 27 points in a win over Case. He also had a team-high 11 points against Wareham.

Aaron Cote, Wareham

Cote had a game-high 25 points to lead the Vikings to a win over Old Rochester. He also had 14 points against Nauset and 12 points and four steals against Charlestown.

Antoine Crosson, Wareham

Crosson had 19 points and 16 rebounds to power the Vikings in a win over Nauset.

Ajay Lopes, Wareham

In three games, Lopes had a combined 43 points and 23 assists.

Diego Mello, Wareham

Mello notched a team-high 23, connecting on five 3-pointers to lead the Vikings to a win over Charlestown. He had 13 points against ORR and another 10 against Nauset.

