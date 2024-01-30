Vote for the SouthCoast High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 22-26

The winner for last week’s Boys Basketball Player of the Week poll was GNB Voc-Tech’s Jhaden Reis. Reis received more than 12,000 votes (58%) to earn the honor.

In two games, Reis had a combined 37 points and 22 rebounds.

The previous winners were Wareham’s Aaron Cote, New Bedford’s Joseph Goodine and Fairhaven’s Ryan Ptaszenski.

Here’s your chance to vote for the top boys basketball player from Jan. 22-26.

(Editor's Note: Voting will end at 8 p.m. on Sunday)

Caiden Cyr, Apponequet

In two games, Cyr had a combined 28 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds.

Will Horton, Apponequet

Horton had 21 points and five assists as the Lakers beat Dartmouth.

Nathan Levesque, Apponequet

Levesque had a combined 25 points and 26 rebounds in a pair of games for Apponequet.

Gavin DeMoura, Bishop Stang

DeMoura had a team-high 14 points to lead the Spartans in a win over Westport.

Tyler Harrison, Bishop Stang

Harrison tied Gavin DeMoura with a team-high 14 points against the Wildcats.

Hunter Matteson, Dartmouth

Matteson had a combined 50 points in a pair of losses for Dartmouth.

Hansen Zhao, Fairhaven

In two games, Zhao had a combined 47 points to lead the Blue Devils to back-to-back wins.

Demetrius Baptiste, GNB Voc-Tech

Baptiste led the Bears in a loss to Fairhaven with 19 points.

Craig Baptista, New Bedford

Baptista connected on five 3-pointers to lead the Whalers in a win over Dennis-Yarmouth with 22 points.

Max Finney, Old Colony

In three games, Finney had a combined 43 points, including 20 against Bristol-Aggie.

John Butler, Old Rochester

Butler scored a team-high 17 points to help the Bulldogs upset Bourne and hand the Canalmen their first loss of the season.

Ajay Lopes, Wareham

Lopes scored a team-high 24 points and added five assists in a win over Cardinal Spellman.

Diego Mello, Wareham

Mello had 16 points and five rebounds against Cardinal Spellman.

