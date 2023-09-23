Vote: South Bend Tribune Football Player of the Week for Sept. 22, 2023

It is now time to vote for the South Bend Tribune Football Player of the Week from games contested Sept. 22, 2023.

Six nominees are listed below. You can vote as many times as you'd like, with the poll staying open until noon ET on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Keegan Parsons | Edwardsburg

Senior | Running back

Parsons had a big game for the Eddies Friday night, rushing for 149 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-24 victory over Otsego. The win improves Edwardsburg to 3-2.

Edwardsburg's Keegan Parsons (25) runs with the ball during the Grand Rapids West Catholic-Edwardsburg high school football game on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Leo Hoffman Field in Edwardsburg, Michigan.

Chase Miller | Glenn

Senior | Quarterback/defensive back/kicker

Miller did most of his damage on offense with his legs, rushing for 98 yards and a touchdown. He also had two interceptions and two pass deflections on defense and kicked four PATs as part of a 42-0 win for the Falcons over Bremen.

John Glenn's Chase Miller (3) throws a pass during the John Glenn vs. Riley football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at John Glenn High School in Walkerton.

Brady Fisher | Mishawaka

Senior | Quarterback

Like Miller, Fisher is a run-first quarterback, as evident by his 139 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Warsaw. He also threw a 59-yard touchdown pass, though, as the Cavemen beat the Tigers, 34-11, in a key NLC contest.

Mishawaka quarterback Brady Fisher (12) gets a handshake after his touchdown from lineman Carmine Orozco (54) during the Mishawaka vs. Warsaw football game Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Steele Stadium in Mishawaka.

Paul Hess | Niles

Junior | Running back

Another nominee from a Michigan school, Hess had a big game on the ground for the Vikings, totaling 172 rushing yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns in a 61-21 win over Sturgis. Niles improves to 4-1 with the win.

Kellen Watson

Junior | Penn

Watson caught five passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns before throwing a 42-yard touchdown pass of his own during a 41-13 win for the Kingsmen over Mishawaka Marian.

Penn wide receiver Kellen Watson (3) runs while Mishawaka defender Jackson Snyder (26) tries to tackle him during the Mishawaka vs. Penn football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Freed Field. The Kingsmen won over the Cavemen, 28-7.

Cole Shively | Triton

Senior | Quarterback

Shively accounted for 161 rushing yards and two touchdowns, plus 77 passing yards and a throwing score in a 27-16 win for the Trojans over Pioneer.

The Mishawaka cheerleaders carry the MHS flags after a score during the Mishawaka vs. Warsaw football game Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Steele Stadium in Mishawaka.

A slow shutter speed shows motion as Knox players convert a fourth down late in the fourth quarter during the LaVille vs. Knox High School football game Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at LaVille High School in Lakeville.

