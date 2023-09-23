Vote: South Bend Tribune Football Player of the Week for Sept. 22, 2023
It is now time to vote for the South Bend Tribune Football Player of the Week from games contested Sept. 22, 2023.
Six nominees are listed below. You can vote as many times as you'd like, with the poll staying open until noon ET on Tuesday, Sept. 26.
You can find the link to vote by SCROLLING TO THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE or by clicking HERE.
Keegan Parsons | Edwardsburg
Senior | Running back
Parsons had a big game for the Eddies Friday night, rushing for 149 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-24 victory over Otsego. The win improves Edwardsburg to 3-2.
Chase Miller | Glenn
Senior | Quarterback/defensive back/kicker
Miller did most of his damage on offense with his legs, rushing for 98 yards and a touchdown. He also had two interceptions and two pass deflections on defense and kicked four PATs as part of a 42-0 win for the Falcons over Bremen.
Brady Fisher | Mishawaka
Senior | Quarterback
Like Miller, Fisher is a run-first quarterback, as evident by his 139 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Warsaw. He also threw a 59-yard touchdown pass, though, as the Cavemen beat the Tigers, 34-11, in a key NLC contest.
Paul Hess | Niles
Junior | Running back
Another nominee from a Michigan school, Hess had a big game on the ground for the Vikings, totaling 172 rushing yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns in a 61-21 win over Sturgis. Niles improves to 4-1 with the win.
Kellen Watson
Junior | Penn
Watson caught five passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns before throwing a 42-yard touchdown pass of his own during a 41-13 win for the Kingsmen over Mishawaka Marian.
Cole Shively | Triton
Senior | Quarterback
Shively accounted for 161 rushing yards and two touchdowns, plus 77 passing yards and a throwing score in a 27-16 win for the Trojans over Pioneer.
VOTE HERE: SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK (SEPT. 22, 2023)
