Vote: South Bend Tribune Football Player of the Week for Oct. 13, 2023

It's time to vote for the South Bend Tribune Football Player of the Week for games played on Oct. 13, which was the final week of the regular season for Indiana teams and the second-to-last one for Michigan.

Six players — five from Indiana, one from Michigan — are nominated. The poll will remain open until noon ET Wednesday. You can vote as many times as you'd like across the duration of the poll. You can find the link to the poll by clicking HERE or SCROLLING TO THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE.

Here are the six nominees, in alphabetical order by school.

Jaron Thomas | Concord

Junior | Running back

Thomas totaled 183 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 46-6 win over Plymouth.

Chase Miller | John Glenn

Senior | Multiple positions

Miller threw for 114 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 65 yards and two scores, and added an interception on defense in a 53-20 win over South Bend Washington.

Kelli Hay | LaPorte

Junior | Defensive Back

Hay made an impact on defense and special teams in the 12-0 win over Portage. He scored all 12 of LaPorte's points, returning the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown and also running a punt back for a score. He also recorded two interceptions on defense.

Bryce LaSane | Mishawaka Marian

Senior | Quarterback

Playing in poor conditions, LaSane still threw for 202 yards in a 16-10 win over South Bend Saint Joseph. He had multiple passes of 15-plus yards, setting up both short touchdown runs from the Knights.

Sam Rucker | Niles

Junior | Multiple positions

Rucker scored two touchdowns on defense, running a fumble back 28 yards and intercepting a pass for a score. He also added a rushing touchdown in a 69-0 win over Plainwell.

Robert Nabieu | South Bend Riley

Senior | Linebacker

Nabieu had three game-changing plays for the Wildcats in a 24-12 win over Jimtown. He ran a fumble back 77 yards for a touchdown to break a 12-12 tie in the third quarter, recorded a sack on a fourth down in the fourth quarter and had the game-sealing interception near the end of the contest as well.

