Vote: South Bend Tribune Football Player of the Week for Oct. 6, 2023

It's time to decide who was the best high school football player from the South Bend Tribune coverage area from the first Friday of October.

Seven nominees — five from Indiana, two from Michigan — are listed below. Voting runs until noon ET Wednesday. You can vote as many times as you'd like. You can find the link to the poll by SCROLLING TO THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE or clicking on the link HERE.

Nick Finn | Buchanan

Senior | Running back

Finn totaled 142 rushing yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns in a 27-0 win over Bronson.

Braedyn Foster | LaVille

Sophomore | linebacker

Foster was big on defense for the Lancers, recording 15 tackles and a blocked punt in a 23-20 win over North Judson.

Chase Bays | Mishawaka Marian

Senior | Multiple positions

While Bays didn't score in the 27-14 win over Elkhart, he set up multiple scores for the Knights with a 73-yard kickoff return, three catches for 51 yards and a 55-yard pass during the game.

Paul Hess | Niles

Junior | Running back

Hess continued his dominant season for the Vikings, rushing 16 times for 142 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-0 win over Edwardsburg.

Landon Perry | NorthWood

Junior | Running back

Perry had 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns, plus 22 receiving yards and a touchdown reception in a 38-21 win over Wawasee.

The entire Penn defense

The Kingsmen held a potent New Prairie offense to nine total yards in a 22-0 win. The defensive highlight was Maverick Brown falling on a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown on the second play of the fourth quarter.

Dominic Jolley | South Bend Riley

Junior | Running back

Jolley put the Wildcats' offense on his back, rushing for 244 yards and two touchdowns in a 22-8 win over Bremen.

