Vote: South Bend Tribune Football Player of the Week, Oct. 27, 2023

It was another successful week for South Bend area high school football teams with the playoffs going in both Indiana and Michigan. Now, it's time to vote for the area's top performer from Friday, Oct. 27.

Seven players — five from Indiana, two from Michigan — are nominated for the South Bend Tribune Football Player of the Week.

Without further ado, here are this week's nominees, listed in alphabetical order by school.

Bremen junior Tyrus Graverson

Graverson did a little bit of everything for the Lions in a 21-18 sectional win over Wheeler. He kicked the game-winning field goal with three minutes left, sealed the victory with an interception on defense with one minute remaining, and had 147 yards receiving and a touchdown on offense.

Buchanan junior Gabe Tompkins

Tompkins ended up having the game-winning score for the Bucks, a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown to put his team ahead, 22-21, at the time. Tompkins led the defense with seven tackles as well. The Bucks ended up winning, 29-21, over Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic in the Division 6, Region 3, District 1 opener.

Concord junior Jaron Thomas

Thomas powered the Minutemen's offense Friday, rushing for 158 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-10 win over South Bend Adams in the Class 5A, Sectional 11 semifinals.

Mishawaka junior Novell Miller

Miller rushed for an impressive 246 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-14 win over Goshen in Class 5A, Sectional 11 semifinal action.

Niles junior Sam Rucker

Rucker had a big night for the Vikings, catching an 85-yard touchdown pass, rushing for 76 yards and one touchdown and returning a punt 88 yards that setup another touchdown for Niles in a 42-10 win over Vicksburg to start district play.

NorthWood senior Owen Roeder

Roeder only had 85 passing yards, but he threw four touchdown passes and added a rushing score in a 56-14 win over South Bend Washington in a Class 4A, Sectional 18 contest.

Penn senior Vincent Horner

Horner was a force on defense, intercepting a pass in the first quarter and breaking up five other pass attempts in a 35-0 win over Elkhart in a Class 6A, Sectional 2 semifinal game.

