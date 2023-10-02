Vote: South Bend Tribune Football Player of the Week for Sept. 29/30, 2023

Carter Sobecki | Brandywine

Junior | Running back

Sobecki rushed for 114 yards and four touchdowns in leading the Bobcats to a 30-7 win over Dowagiac.

Drew Elliott | Goshen

Senior | Running back

Elliott had a big outing for the RedHawks, totaling 171 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 24-21 win over Plymouth.

Paul Hess | Niles

Junior | Running back/linebacker

Hess had 81 rushing yards and three touchdowns on offense and seven tackles on defense as the Vikings romped Vicksburg, 50-0.

Marshall Kmiecik | New Prairie

Senior | Quarterback

Kmiecik set a single-game program record for New Prairie Friday, throwing for 306 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-12 win over South Bend Riley. Kmiecik also had a rushing touchdown in the game.

McClain Miller | Northridge

Senior | Running back

In his first game back in a month, Miller finished with 181 rushing yards and a touchdown in a 21-14 win over Concord.

Tyrese Jones | South Bend Clay

Sophomore | wide receiver/defensive back

Jones played a key role in Clay's 54-0 win over North Newton, catching two touchdown passes on offense and running an interception back for a score on defense. It was Clay's first win in more than three years.

Javan May | Triton

Senior | Wide receiver

May had four catches for 162 yards and three touchdowns as the Trojans routed North Judson-San Pierre, 40-7.

