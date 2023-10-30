Vote: South Bend Tribune Athlete of the Week, Oct. 23-29, 2023

While the local high school sports scene has had limited action in the past two weeks due to postseason tournaments, there have still been big performances from across the area.

Four athletes stood out this week, and they're nominated for the South Bend Tribune Athlete of the Week poll for Oct. 23-29, 2023.

Bethany Christian boys soccer senior Jayden Schlabach

Schlabach assisted on the game-tying goal with less than three minutes remaining in regulation, then made the game-winning penalty kick to secure a 1-1 (3-1 PKs) win for the Bruins in the IHSAA Class 1A boys soccer state championship game Saturday.

Elkhart boys cross country junior Aaron Richter

Richter shocked most of the Indiana running community by finishing fifth in the IHSAA boys state cross country championship race Saturday with a time of 15:15. He was leading the race with 500 meters to go before settling for fifth.

Plymouth girls cross country senior Sophie Wray

Like Richter on the boys' side, Wray had a surprise performance in the IHSAA girls cross country state championship race. Wray finished 17th overall to earn All-State honors, posting a time of 18:15.

Mishawaka Marian boys soccer senior Eli Moody

Moody set an IHSAA state soccer finals record Saturday, scoring all four goals for the Knights in a 4-0 win over Evansville Memorial to win the Class 2A state title.

