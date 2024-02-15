Vote for the Shore Conference Wrestler of the Week from state team tournament week

There were some outstanding wrestling performances in the Shore Conference during the week of the NJSIAA Team Tournament.

Here is your chance to vote for the Wrestler of the Week for the state team tournament week There are eight candidates - seven boys and one girl from Lakewood, which won the Kingsway Duals. The poll is open unti Saturday at 10 p.m.

Here is a look at the candidates:

St. John Vianney heavyweight Ryan Buchanan is one of the candidates for Shore Conference Wrestler of the Week.

