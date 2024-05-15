Vote: Who is your Sheff Utd player of the season?

We asked our Sheffield United fan contributor for their four player of the season choices and you can now vote for your top one.

Ben Brereton Diaz

The fact that a player who has only been here since January makes the shortlist says a lot about our season. But hats off to Brereton Diaz, who has scored six goals in his first 13 Premier League games for us, and worked his socks off despite only being on loan to a lost-cause club.

Gustavo Hamer

The only permanent signing to be even a moderate success this season. Hamer sticks out like a sore thumb in our otherwise uncreative side. He sits in the top 10 in the league for chances created, alongside the likes of Manchester City's Phil Foden and Martin Odegaard of Arsenal.

Oli McBurnie

McBurnie has been our top striker by a distance - when he has been available. Six goals and three assists is a solid return for the league's lowest-scoring side - the problem is only 15 starts because of persistent injuries and a pair of avoidable red cards.

Jack Robinson

It seems absurd to nominate a defender as United's player of the season when we have conceded over 100 goals, but Robinson deserves recognition. Consistent, feisty and displaying leadership lacked by so many of his team-mates.

Honourable mention

Oliver Arblaster. The 20-year-old would likely be one of the first names on this shortlist if the season still had another couple of months to go, but misses out as he did not debut until March. An exciting prospect who can hold his head up high despite the wreckage around him.

Ben Meakin can be found at Blades Pod