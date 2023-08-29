VOTE: You can select the Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week

Dawson Jaco of Bushland threw three touchdowns in a thrilling win over West Plains. Coltyn Fulton passed for more than 100 yards as part of a run-heavy Tascosa offense, while rushing for 88 more. Dawson Bennett (Sunray) and Elyes Torres (Highland Park) got it done on both sides of the ball. They and the other six nominees are all worthy of the honor.

COLTYN FULTON, QB, TASCOSA: Ran for 88 yards on nine attempts while passing for 120 yards and a touchdown on six completions in a Flexbone offense against Palo Duro.

PAKE BABBS, DE, GRUVER: Had four solo tackles, four sacks, and three more QB pressures against Sanford-Fritch to open the season.

BOSTON BELL, QB, CANYON: Bell went 13-of-19 passing for 165 yards and three touchdowns against Clovis (N.M.)

ADEN WOODARD, RB/LB, WILDORADO: Ran for 346 yards and six touchdowns on offense, ran a kick back 75 yards for a touchdown and had 16 tackles against Lefors.

CAMREN CAVALIER, QB, CANADIAN: Was 11-of-13 passing for 272 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for another 52 yards and a touchdown on just two attempts against Seminole (Okla.).

DAWSON JACO, QB, BUSHLAND: Went 17-of-24 passing for 270 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for a fourth against West Plains.

KYLER READ, QB, DALHART: Went 5-of-11 passing for 105 yards and a touchdown while running for 107 yards and three touchdowns against Perryton.

BRYCE LYNN, WR, PAMPA: Hauled in four catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns against Big Spring. Added three tackles on defense.

KAGAN DAVIS, WR/DB, SUNRAY: Forced three turnovers on defense (two interceptions and forced a fumble) while hauling in six catches for 69 yards and a score on offense.

ELYES TORRES, WR/DB, HIGHLAND PARK: Ran for two touchdowns and 97 yards on just four carries, hauled in four catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns, compiled 11 tackles with an interceptions and a pass breakup on defense, and had 101 return yards on special teams.

