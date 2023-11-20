Vote: Second round state playoff Athens-area high school football player of the week

With the second round of the Georgia High School Association state playoffs in the books, it's time to cast your vote for Athens-area high school football player of the week.

Below are the nominees from last week's action, each with outstanding performances for their teams last Friday night. The poll will close around 5 p.m. Wednesday. For future polls, please nominate players by contacting Sara Tidwell via email (stidwell@gannett.com) or messaging @saramtidwell on X (formerly Twitter).

State playoff round two football player of the week nominees

John Paul Allen, Commerce

Allen scored two rushing touchdowns for the Tigers and threw three touchdowns.

Jaiden Daniels, Commerce

Daniels scored two touchdowns for the Tigers.

Tysean Wiggins, Commerce

Wiggins was a critical part of the Tigers offense and defense, rushing for several first downs.

Jacari Huff, Commerce

Huff scored a last-minute touchdown for the Tigers.

Claire Hollars, Commerce

Hollars went 3-for-4 on extra points for the Tigers.

Connor Causby, Prince Avenue Christian

Causby led the way for the Wolverines with 190 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Jake Bobo, Prince Avenue Christian

Bobo intercepted a Mount Vernon pass a minute into the game and caught a fourth-quarter touchdown pass.

Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian

Philo threw three touchdown passes and ran for two other scores.

Hudson Hill, Prince Avenue Christian

Hill caught a 12-yard pass in the first quarter to score for the Wolverines.

C.J. Dockery, Prince Avenue Christian

Dockery caught a 28-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter for the Wolverines.

Trey Bennett, Prince Avenue Christian

Bennett scored a touchdown for the Wolverines.

Sammy Brown, Jefferson

Brown rushed for 355 yards and four touchdowns and threw a 9-yard touchdown pass. He tallied scoring runs of 80, 42, 48 and 69 yards.

Zay Minish, Jefferson

Minish scored a touchdown off a pass from Brown.

Talan Childress, Jefferson

Childress caught a 65-yard scoring pass from Gavin Markey to double the Dragons' lead.

Max Wilson, North Oconee

Wilson got the Titans on the board with an early 4-yard sprint into the end zone.

Tate Titshaw, North Oconee

Titshaw had a 1-yard rushing score in the second quarter to put the Titans up two scores at halftime. He added another rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Brooks Thompson, North Oconee

Thompson recovered an opponent forced fumble and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown.

Landon Roldan, North Oconee

Roldan had an interception in the fourth quarter for the Titans.

Trey Lenhardt, North Oconee

Lenhardt had a rushing touchdown for the Titans.

Caiden Wood, Oconee County

Wood scored all five of the Warriors' touchdowns, with two scoring rushes in the second quarter and three in the third − including 74- and 65-yard dashes.

Andrew De Lorenzo, Bethlehem Christian

De Lorenzo recovered an opponent fumble in the end zone for the Knights.

Brooks Brien, Bethlehem Christian

Brien threw a touchdown pass for the Knights.

Tristian Puckett, Bethlehem Christian

Puckett scored a touchdown off a pass from Brien.

Josh Adams, Bethlehem Christian

Adams ran for a touchdown for the Knights.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Vote: Athens-area high school football player of the week