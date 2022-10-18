VOTE Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III FedEx Ground Player of Week 6

VOTE for the @FedEx Ground Player of the Week! — NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2022

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III made his first NFL start on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Stepping in for Rashaad Penny, who was recently placed on the injured reserve, Walker shined in the spotlight.

Walker logged 21 carries for 97 yards and a rushing touchdown on the day, earning himself a nomination for the NFL’s FedEx Ground Player of Week 6.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire