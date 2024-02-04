Vote for the Savannah Morning News Winter Sports Athlete of the Week in this open poll

It was another week full of action on the basketball courts, in the pool and on wrestling mats around the Greater Savannah area.

Here's a chance for readers to weigh in and select the Savannah Morning News Winter Sports Athlete of the Week in an open poll with no restrictions on the voting. The poll closes at noon on Friday, Feb. 9.

Here are this week's candidates.

Jossy Thompson, St. Andrew's

The freshman swimmer won three state titles at the GIAA State Meet at Georgia Tech as she took gold in the 50-yard freestyle, the 100 breast and the 100-yard butterfly — sweeping all three individual events she swam in.

Caleb Jones, Benedictine

The junior guard, who leads the GHSA across all classifications in scoring average at 28.1 points per game, had 35 points, including five treys, and seven rebounds in a win over Wayne County.

Elena Hairston, South Effingham

The senior guard had a night full of milestones as she scored 26 points against Lakeside to reach the 1,000 point milestone for her career. She also joined the 500 assist and 500 rebound club in the same game on Saturday.

Sidney Flaggs, Groves

The senior guard had 29 points, five assists and four steals in a win over Calvary Day.

Will Thompson, St. Andrew's

The senior, who committed to play basketball at Oglethorpe University earlier in the week, had 23 points and four rebounds in a win over Westminster.

Alexis Ghaleb, St. Vincent's

The senior guard netted 26 points — hitting six 3-pointers — in a game against Beach.

Luke Rowland, Habersham School

The senior had 29 points for the Patriots in a win over Alleluia.

Ashanti Brown, Bryan County

The junior had 23 points, 12 rebounds and a pair of blocks as Bryan County improved to 20-3 overall and 10-0 in region play with a win over Portal.

Zahmir Watkins, Windsor Forest

The junior won the Area 3-2A 120-pound wrestling championship with a third period pin over Byron Milsom of Pierce County.

Kazimier Meriwether, Benedictine

The senior wrestler won the Region 3-4A 150-pound title as he improved to 44-13 on the season and helped lead the Cadets to their fifth straight region team title.

