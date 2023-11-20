Vote for the Savannah Morning News Football Player of the Week in this open poll

It was a great weekend of playoff football in the Greater Savannah area as five teams advanced to the GHSA state quarterfinals, while Bethesda Academy came back to beat Williamsburg Academy to win the SCISA Class 2A crown -- the first football state title in school history.

There were some impressive individual performances along the way, and here's a chance for readers to weigh in and select the Savannah Morning News Football Player of the Week in an open poll.

Here are this week's candidates. Voting closes at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Jenkins' underdog playoff run continues How Jenkins' Cinderella run continued as 5 Savannah teams advance to state quarterfinals

BC, Calvary advance to state quarters How Benedictine and Calvary dominated to advance to state football quarterfinals

Bethesda wins elusive state championship Bethesda Academy wins first state football title in dramatic fashion

Jake Merklinger, Calvary Day

The Tennessee-bound senior was 12 of 16 passing for 238 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for a score as the Cavs beat Thomasville to advance to the Class 3A quarterfinals.

Bryce Baker, Benedictine

The senior running back/linebacker caught a 65-yard pass from Luke Kromenhoek for a score and had a 31-yard touchdown run, while leading a strong defensive effort at linebacker as BC advanced to the Class 4A quarterfinals with a win over LaGrange.

Bryce Baker runs for a touchdown in a playoff win over LaGrange Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Triston Randall, Bethesda

The senior was 10 of 20 passing for 182 yards and three touchdowns and completed all three of his final passes for 101 yards and two scores in the final six minutes to lead Bethesda to a come-from-behind 18-17 win over Williamsburg Academy to win the SCISA 2A state title game.

Austin Clemons, Bryan County

The senior rushed for 178 yards and a pair of touchdowns and had seven tackles in a playoff win over Pelham.

Zo Smalls, Savannah Christian

The junior rushed for 100 yards and three scores as the Raiders went on the road to beat Morgan County and advance to the Class 3A state quarterfinals.

Lorenzo Cowan, Jenkins

The Kentucky-bound senior had nine tackles, a sack and knocked down a pass as the Warriors beat host Dutchtown to advance to the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Thomas Peters, Bethesda

The senior had five catches for 59 yards and a pair of scores -- including a memorable grab for the go-ahead touchdown with 52 seconds left -- in the Blazers' state championship win over Williamsburg.

Thomas Peters makes a touchdown catch in the first quarter Saturday for Bethesda in its state championship win over Williamsburg Academy.

Kenry Wall, Savannah Christian

The junior rushed for 152 yards on 16 carries and added 67 return yards for 219 all-purpose yards, while defending two passes and making a tackle in the Raiders' win at Morgan County.

Tanner Ennis, Bryan County

The senior had 15 tackles, including 3.5 for losses and a sack, and caught a touchdown pass in a playoff win over Pelham.

Jayaun Albert, Jenkins

The junior rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in the playoff win over Dutchtown.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Vote here in an open poll for the Savannah Morning News Football POW