Vote for the Savannah Morning News Football Player of the Week

Week 7 of the high school football season in the Greater Savannah area included some incredible individual performances.

RaShawn Truell of New Hampstead threw for 533 yards and four touchdowns as New Hampstead gave two-time defending state champion Benedictine a heck of a game.

Here's a chance for readers to weigh in and select the Savannah Morning News Football Player of the Week. Voting ends at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Here are this week's nominees.

Truell has stellar night in loss to BC Benedictine overcomes career night by a New Hampstead quarterback to win on homecoming

Top Performers in Week 7 Top performances: Calvary, Bethesda remain undefeated, as Savannah Christian bounces back

Coach Jung remembered for devotion to BC 'He was one of a kind:' Charlie Jung remembered for devotion to Savannah, Benedictine football

RaShawn Truell, New Hampstead

The junior quarterback completed 25 of 42 passes for a school-record 533 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to Benedictine.

Wilkes Albert, Benedictine

The senior scored his first high school touchdown with a 28-yard fumble return for a score and later recorded his eighth tackle of the game to set the Cadet's career record for tackles -- eclipsing Tru'Self Cooper's mark of 392.

Jaylen Hampton, New Hampstead

The senior, who has committed to Western Carolina, had 11 catches for 242 yards and scored three touchdowns in the loss to BC.

Nate Hayes, Effingham County

The senior quarterback ran for a pair of touchdowns and had two long scoring passes as Effingham County dominated in a win over Glynn Academy.

Jake Merklinger, Calvary Day

The senior was 7 of 12 passing for 127 yards and two scores and ran for 30 yards on one carry in limited action of a blowout win over Johnson.

Tanner Ennis, Bryan County

The senior had 11 tackles, including five for losses, and had two scoring catches of 38 and 11 yards, adding a 54-yard touchdown run in a shutout of Montgomery County.

AJ Butts, Effingham County

The senior had two scoring runs of more than 70 yards each in the win over Glynn Academy.

Noah Jenkins, Bethesda

The senior rushed for 171 yards and three scores in a win over Orangeburg Prep.

Austin Clemons, Bryan County

Clemons had a 42-yard touchdown run and added seven tackles and a sack in the win over Montgomery County.

Carlos Singleton, Liberty County

The senior threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score in a win over Beach.

Kenry Wall, Savannah Christian

The junior had 145 yards rushing and a score on seven carries in a win over Long County.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Vote in a poll for the Savannah Morning News Football Player of the Week