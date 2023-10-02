Vote for the Savannah Morning News Fall Sports Athlete of the Week

The playoffs for Fall Sports are just around the corner, and teams are jockeying for postseason berths and seedings as things come down to the wire.

The Savannah Morning News is holding a weekly poll of readers to select the Fall Sports Athlete of the Week. The voting ends at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Here are this week's nominees.

Julia Anastasio, Richmond Hill cross country

The freshman set another personal best in the 5K distance with a time of 18:27.27 to fishing 23rd at the Alexander/Asics Invitational Saturday.

Memphis Rich, Richmond Hill cross country

Rich finished 11th at the Alexander/Asics Invitational Saturday with a time of 15:16.62.

Noah Sybert, Richmond Hill cross country

Sybert had a strong showing at the Alexander/Asics Invitational Saturday with a time of 15:23.23 to finish 16th.

Ansleigh Giordano, Effingham County softball

The standout sophomore threw a shutout against South Efffingham, allowing just two hits and fanning nine batters as the Rebels improved to 18-3 and 12-1 in Region 2-6A play.

Jillian Austin, Savannah Christian softball

The sophomore had a big-time performance with a complete game in an 8-2 win over Calvary Day. She struck out six and allowed just one earned run, while going 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs at the plate for the Raiders (14-8, 8-1 in Region 3-3A play).

Mary Brit Tallevast, Savannah Christian volleyball

The senior had three kills, four digs, and ace and 11 assists as the Raiders beat St. Vincent's two sets to one to move into the driver's seat in the race for the Region 3-3A title.

Torrin Higginbotham, Savannah Arts volleyball

The junior had six kills, two aces and seven digs as the Panthers ( 25-7) beat visiting Richmond Hill 25-14, 25-18 on Thursday.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Readers vote for Savannah Morning News Fall Sports Athlete of the Week