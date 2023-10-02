VOTE: Who is the Sarasota-Manatee football player of the year at the halfway point?

Here we are at the halfway point of the high school football season and several players have stood out, consistently playing at a high level above the rest.

When the season ends, The Herald-Tribune will select the All-Area offensive and defensive players of the year. However, if the season were to end today, who would you select as the player of the year?

Midseason Player of the Year Nominees

Josiah Booker, Booker High

Senior wide receiver has team-highs of 20 catches for 426 yards and five touchdowns.

Evan Brown, Saint Stephen’s Episcopal

Senior quarterback who moved from running back last season has rushed for a team-high 632 yards and eight touchdowns while completing 27-of-58 passes for 371 yards and two scores.

Ronin Dangler, Braden River High

Sophomore linebacker has a team-high 28 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, two passes defended and blocked a field goal attempt.

Jadyn Glasser, Venice High

Senior quarterback who transferred from South Plantation High has completed 43-of-87 for 831 yards and seven touchdowns and has 181 rushing yards and two scores.

Ean Johnson-Kelley, Manatee High

Junior defensive lineman has 21 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, 1 caused fumble and 2 fumble recoveries.

DJ Johnson, Riverview High

Junior running back leads the team with 569 yards along with six touchdowns and three receptions for 19 yards. Also has played linebacker.

Jaden Judge, Bayshore High

Senior running back has 15 rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown for the Bruins after transferring from Sarasota High.

George Leibold, Cardinal Mooney Catholic

Senior linebacker has a team-high 31 tackles, 7 for a loss, with two sacks and a caused fumble.

Charles Nelson, Bradenton Christian School

Kicker/punter averages 41.3 yards on punts, has made 13-of-13 PAT kicks, and his only field goal attempt.

Charlie Tack, Out-of-Door Academy

Senior linebacker has a team-high 29 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, an interception, fumble recovery and fumble caused.

Davaughn Thomas, Palmetto High

Senior running back has rushed for 387 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jackson Volz, Parrish Community High

Senior quarterback has thrown for 744 yards and 11 touchdowns while completing 46-of-70 passes. Also has rushed for 101 yards and two scores.

