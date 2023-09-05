In collaboration with the Mansfield News Journal, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum, Ashland Times-Gazette and Wooster Daily Record, the Route 30 Football Player of the Week poll is live.

Athletes from the four newspaper coverage areas will be nominated and you can vote on who you believe is the Route 30 Football Player of the Week.

Here are your nominees.

*Norwayne's Dylan Smith continued his breakout season with a huge two-way performance in a 38-25 win over Heath: six catches, 146 yards and a TD on offense and three interceptions, including one returned for a TD defensively.

*Dalton's Greyson Siders carved up Morgadore for 188 yards and five TDs rushing in a 47-14 win.

*Hillsdale's Hayden McFadden showed the power of the Falcons' aerial attack, catching nine passes for 180 yards and two TDs.

*Galion's Gabe Ivy rushed for 372 yards on 20 carries scoring four touchdowns (50, 43, 8, 27).

*Colonel Crawford's Trevor Vogt scored four touchdowns — 75-yard kickoff return, 43-yard run, 57-yard pass, 25-yard run — finishing with 294 all-purpose yards.

*Lucas' Logan Toms rushed for 152 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns in a 41-7 win over Smithville.

*Ontario quarterback Bodpegn Miller was 16-for-24 for 192 yards and three touchdowns while running for 45 yards and a score in the Warriors’ 38-0 win over Madison.

*Lexington quarterback Joe Caudill connected on 12-of-21 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 54 yards in a 28-27 win over Clear Fork.

Voting ends at 7 p.m. on Friday and winners will be announced on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: VOTE: Route 30 Football Player of the Week