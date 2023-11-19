Vote for The Register-Guard Athlete of the Week

The OSAA fall high school sports season is coming to a close with two local football teams leading the way to the state championship game.

This week's Register-Guard Athlete of the Week nominees are:

Vote for the athlete you think is most deserving in the poll below. The poll closes at noon Wednesday.

Dennis Jackson Jr., Marist football

Marist’s Dennis Jackson Jr. runs for a touchdown as the No. 2 Marist Spartans take on No. 3 Seaside in the OSAA Class 4A state semifinals Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Hillsboro Stadium in Hillsboro.

Dennis Jackson Jr. rushed a 65-yard touchdown to help lift Marist to a 25-14 win over Seaside in the Class 4A football state semifinals.

Aiden Hazen, Marist football

Marist’s Aiden Hazen dives across the pylon for a touchdown as the No. 2 Marist Spartans take on No. 3 Seaside in the OSAA Class 4A state semifinals Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Hillsboro Stadium in Hillsboro.

Aiden Hazen rushed for a touchdown and made six solo tackles in the Spartans 25-14 victory over Seaside in the Class 4A state semifinals.

JaMar Thurman, Lowell football

Lowell running back JaMar Thurman, center, breaks into the open on his way to a second half touchdown against Oakland in the OSAA Class 2A state semifinals Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Willamette High School in Eugene

JaMar Thurman rushed for four touchdowns, caught another and had a 100-yard Pick-6 to lead Lowell to a 32-18 win over Oakland in the Class 2A state semifinals.

Rowan Files, Lowell football

Rowan Files made 12 solo tackles in Lowell's 32-18 victory over Oakland in the Class 2A state semifinals.

