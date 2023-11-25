Vote: Quarterfinals state playoff Athens-area high school football player of the week

With the state quarterfinals in the books, it's time to cast your vote for Athens-area high school football player of the week.

Below are the nominees from last week's action, each with outstanding performances for their teams last Friday night. The poll will close on Wednesday around 5 p.m. For future polls, please nominate players by contacting Sara Tidwell via email (stidwell@gannett.com) or messaging @saramtidwell on X (formerly Twitter).

State playoff quarterfinals football player of the week nominees

Hudson Hill, Prince Avenue Christian

Hill came into Friday's game with 59 receptions for 865 yards and 13 touchdowns, as well as 13 solo tackles on defense. Hill added a 7-yard rush in the second quarter and another score in the fourth to help the Wolverines back into the semifinals. They are now 12-1 and will play Bryan County at home on Dec. 1.

Connor Causby, Prince Avenue Christian

Causby came into Friday's game with 107 carries for 810 yards and 12 touchdowns and 34 receptions for 409 yards and four touchdowns. He added a 6-yard rush in the first quarter and another in the second to cap a two-play, 82-yard drive for the Wolverines before going out in the second half with a right shoulder sprain.

Mac Bradley, Prince Avenue Christian

Bradley scored the other two touchdowns for the Wolverines in their win over Irwin County.

Sammy Brown, Jefferson

The senior Clemson commit ran 39 times for 260 yards and four touchdowns, surpassing the 2,000 rushing yards marker on the season as Jefferson flattened Harris County on Friday. The Dragons head into the semifinals 13-0 and are slated to face Creekside on the road on Dec. 1.

Justin Beatty, Jefferson

Beatty had two interceptions on Harris County.

Zay Minish, Jefferson

Minish scored a touchdown for the Dragons.

Max Wilson, North Oconee

Wilson accounted for the Titans' early lead when he ran in a 2-yard touchdown, but it fell short as North Oconee was overshadowed by Benedictine on Friday. The Titans end their season 13-1.

Tate Titshaw, North Oconee

Titshaw had a 52-yard run in the second quarter to add six more to the board for the Titans.

Harrison Faulkner, North Oconee

Faulkner threw a touchdown pass and recorded his own 10-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter to close out the game.

Landon Roldan, North Oconee

Roldan scored a touchdown for the Titans off a pass from Faulkner.

Jacari Huff, Commerce

Huff had a quick 2-yard dash to cap a 13-play, 80-yard drive with less than a minute to halftime for the Tigers. It set up a successful two-point conversion to tie the game, but it wasn't enough as Bryan County eventually found headway on Friday. The Tigers end their season 11-2.

Tysean Wiggins, Commerce

Wiggins scored on a 4-yard run when Bryan County tried to regain the lead in the fourth quarter.

Jaiden Daniels, Commerce

Daniels ran in the successful two-point conversion after Wiggins touchdown.

