Vote: Do you like the Packers new alternate uniforms?

The Green Bay Packers have a 1950s inspired alternate uniform for the 2021 season.

The team revealed the look on Thursday morning. The new uniform features Kelly green uniforms, pants and socks, with gold helmets, numbers, letting and striping.

It is a simple but clean look with a touch of historic significance for one of the NFL’s oldest franchises. The green-and-gold alternate replaces recent alternates featuring a navy blue and gold look, inspired by teams from the 1920s and 1930s.

The Packers will wear the uniform at home in Week 7 against Washington.

Only one question remains: Do you like the look? Or hate it?

