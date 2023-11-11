Vote for The Oklahoman's Landmark Fine Homes HS football player of the week for Week 11

The Oklahoman's high school football player of the week poll presented by Landmark Fine Homes for the top games by OKC-area football players in the first round of playoffs is now live at oklahoman.com. Fans can vote before it closes at noon Friday.

Shane Lovejoy of Newcastle won the Week 10 poll with 3,363 votes (60.76%).

Here are this week’s nominees.

Landmark Fine Homes high school athletes of the week

Devin Alexander, Sr., Norman: Alexander led the Tigers to a 21-18 win over Broken Arrow, their first playoff victory since 2012. He rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 21 attempts.

Cameron Carter, Jr., Millwood: The entire Millwood defensive unit could be a nominee, but Carter set the tone for the Falcons’ 32-0 victory against Crossings Christian. He intercepted a pass on Crossings’ second play from scrimmage. Then he rushed for the 2-yard opening touchdown and continued to be a defensive leader at linebacker.

Damon Cochran II, Jr., McGuinness: Cochran completed 13 of 19 pass attempts for 228 yards and four touchdowns in McGuinness’ 42-14 win at Midwest City. He also rushed for 52 yards on nine carries.

Treyvon Compton, Jr., Meeker: Compton led the Bulldogs at quarterback and cornerback as they upset Oklahoma Christian School, 27-14. He finished with an interception on defense, 122 rushing yards and 187 passing yards for a touchdown.

MJ Graham, Sr., Westmoore: Graham completed 20 of 27 pass attempts for 289 yards and three touchdowns as Westmoore eliminated Mustang, 43-38. He also rushed for 109 yards and two scores.

Jaylen Harper, Sr., Guthrie: Harper had the best game of his career as the Bluejays defeated Lawton MacArthur, 49-21. He rushed for 343 yards and five touchdowns on 28 attempts.

Jordyn Harris, Sr., Heritage Hall: Harris led the receiving game in Heritage Hall’s 55-13 victory over North Rock Creek. He compiled 146 receiving yards and three touchdowns on six catches.

Trystan Haynes, Jr., Carl Albert: Haynes impacted all phases of the game as Carl Albert stormed past El Reno, 49-21. He scored two receiving touchdowns, returned a kickoff for an 82-yard score and made six tackles.

Bergin Kysar, Sr., Edmond Santa Fe: Kysar recovered a fumble for a touchdown in Edmond Santa Fe’s 41-12 victory over Enid. He also had an interception and four solo tackles.

Jag Norman, Sr., Dibble: Norman powered Dibble to a 72-26 rout of Cashion. He finished with 28 carries for 247 yards and five touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Vote: Landmark Fine Homes HS football player of the week for Week 11