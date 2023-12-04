Vote for The Oklahoman's Landmark Fine Homes HS football player of the week for Week 14

The Oklahoman's high school football player of the week poll presented by Landmark Fine Homes is now live at oklahoman.com. Fans can vote before it closes at noon Sunday.

Clayton Creasey of Jones won the Week 13 poll with 6,528 votes (61.22%).

The Week 14 poll features one nominee from each of six state championship games and six semifinal matchups.

Here are the nominees.

Landmark Fine Homes high school athletes of the week

More: How do Carl Albert's Kevin Sperry, Xavier Robinson feel about OU football's new OC setup?

Isaiah Burris, Sr., Fairview: He had seven catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns as defending Class A champion Fairview defeated Woodland 27-6 in the semifinals.

Carson Cooksey, Sr., Blanchard: Cooksey capped his high school career with a 19-14 victory over defending state champion Wagoner for the Class 4A title. He rushed for one touchdown and threw for one, completing 18 of 35 pass attempts for 200 yards.

Johnny Fernandez, Jr., Tipton: Fernandez set the tone for Tipton in a 42-6 Class C state finals rout of Ryan. He racked up 24 carries for 208 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game late in the third quarter with an injury.

Jamarian Ficklin, Jr., Muskogee: With a 28-26 victory against Stillwater, Ficklin guided the Roughers to their first state title since 1986. He completed 10 of 11 pass attempts for 149 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. Ficklin also added 21 carries for 86 yards and three scores.

Moses Fullingim, Sr., Tulsa Lincoln Christian: Fullingim led the Bulldogs as they scored 41 unanswered points to defeat Heritage Hall, 48-28, for the Class 3A state title. He had 35 carries for 228 yards and three touchdowns.

Kordell Gouldsby, Sr., Bixby: Gouldsby had a phenomenal ending to his high school career as Bixby defeated Jenks, 49-21, for its sixth straight state title. He accounted for 334 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns, including a 96-yard kick-off return.

Hudson Howard, Jr., Washington: Howard energized Washington for a 35-34 comeback win over Jones in the Class 2A semifinals. He tallied 179 yards and two touchdowns on 26 rushes.

Kaden Manuel, Sr., Seiling: The quarterback completed 14 of 21 passes for 151 yards and one touchdown and ran for 204 yards and three scores on 23 attempts in Seiling’s 42-40 victory against Tulsa Regent Prep in the Class B semifinals. A linebacker on defense, Manuel had 12.5 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Jaden Nickens, Jr., Millwood: Nickens sent Millwood into the Class 2A state finals with his game-ending touchdown on a 77-yard kickoff return as time expired, sealing a 34-29 victory against Kiefer. The OU commitment also had three receptions for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

Justin Palacios, Fr., Hooker: Palacios tallied 18 carries for 163 yards and a touchdown as Hooker defeated Hominy, 27-24, to reach the state finals for the first time in program history. On defense, he had two tackles and two pass breakups.

Xavier Robinson, Sr., Carl Albert: Robinson excelled in the Class 5A state finals for the second straight year as Carl Albert defeated Del City, 35-14. The OU commitment not only compiled 133 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, but also made three catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Slade Strickland, So., Velma-Alma: Strickland completed 22 of 29 pass attempts for 299 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions as Velma-Alma reached the Class B finals with a 66-48 win over Okeene. He also had 14 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Vote: Landmark Fine Homes HS football player of the week for Week 14