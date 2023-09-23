Vote for The Oklahoman's Landmark Fine Homes HS football player of the week for Week 4

The Oklahoman's high school football player of the week poll presented by Landmark Fine Homes for the top games by OKC-area football players in Week 4 is now live at oklahoman.com. Fans can vote before it closes at noon Friday.

Devon Macaraig of Harrah won the Week 3 poll with 8,180 votes (48.19%).

Here are this week’s nominees.

Landmark Fine Homes high school athletes of the week

Damon Cochran II, Jr., McGuinness: Cochran threw for 215 yards and four touchdowns as McGuinness defeated Shawnee, 48-10. He also rushed for 31 yards and one score.

MJ Graham, Sr., Westmoore: Graham led Westmoore to a 37-33 victory over Moore, delivering the winning touchdown pass to his brother Mishaun. Graham finished with 150 passing yards for two touchdowns and 261 rushing yards for three scores.

Jordyn Harris, Sr., Heritage Hall: Harris tallied five receptions for 131 yards as Heritage Hall dominated Lone Grove, 54-21. He set a school record with a 97-yard touchdown reception.

Judson Keefer, Sr., Putnam City: Keefer accounted for 532 yards and five touchdowns in Putnam City’s 49-20 victory over Lawton, securing the Pirates’ first win this season. He threw for 345 yards and three scores.

Phoenix Murphy, Jr., Norman: Murphy threw for four touchdowns to lead Norman to its first win of the season. The Tigers defeated Edmond North, 34-28, as Murphy connected with Dax Noles for the final touchdown.

Jonah Neher, Jr., Crossings Christian: Neher rushed for a team-high 157 yards in Crossings’ 21-18 win against Luther. He provided the Knights’ first touchdown with a 41-yard dash early in the second quarter.

Demarius Robinson, Jr., Edmond Santa Fe: Robinson fueled Edmond Santa Fe’s offense in a 54-7 rout of Edlam rival Edmond Memorial. He compiled 349 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 20 carries.

Juju Smith, Jr., Choctaw: Smith impacted Choctaw’s 47-3 win over Putnam North in multiple ways. He returned a kickoff for a 96-yard touchdown, had 113 receiving yards for two touchdowns and 63 rushing yards and one score.

