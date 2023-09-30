Vote for The Oklahoman's Landmark Fine Homes HS football player of the week for Week 5

The Oklahoman's high school football player of the week poll presented by Landmark Fine Homes for the top games by OKC-area football players in Week 5 is now live at oklahoman.com. Fans can vote before it closes at noon Friday.

Judson Keefer of Putnam City won the Week 4 poll with 20,312 votes (52.8%).

Here are this week’s nominees.

Nate Benford, Sr., Guthrie: Benford led Guthrie’s defense with two interceptions in a 35-0 rout of Piedmont. The first pick set up an offensive touchdown, and Benford also added one reception for 31 yards.

Carson Clagg, Sr., Chandler: Clagg rushed for four touchdowns as Chandler defeated Meeker, 55-30. He finished with 13 carries for 243 yards.

Lemar Davis, So., Millwood: Davis tallied 14 carries for 186 yards and two touchdowns in Millwood’s 34-16 win over Chisholm. On Millwood’s opening drive, he rushed 73 yards into the end zone. Davis also had 26 receiving yards.

LaDainian Fields, Sr., Del City: Fields finished with 139 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Del City’s 35-21 victory against McAlester. At cornerback, he has allowed only two catches all season.

MJ Graham, Sr., Westmoore: Graham grabbed the interception that sealed Westmoore’s 16-12 road upset of Jenks. He also threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns as the starting quarterback.

Malachi Nicholson, Sr., El Reno: Nicholson compiled 37 carries for 521 yards and eight touchdowns in El Reno’s 68-67 thriller over Noble. His rushing total is believed to be a single-game record in 11-man Oklahoma high school football, according to sports database I Was At The Game.

Hudsen Periman, Jr., Blanchard: Periman totaled five receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown in Blanchard’s 28-13 victory against Newcastle. Additionally, he made a catch for a two-point conversion.

Tre Stevenson, Sr., Perkins-Tryon: Stevenson recorded 26 carries for 176 yards and two touchdowns as Perkins-Tryon upset Tulsa Metro Christian, 21-7. He also added a pair of catches for 42 yards.

