Vote for The Oklahoman's Landmark Fine Homes HS football player of the week for Week 8

The Oklahoman's high school football player of the week poll presented by Landmark Fine Homes for the top games by OKC-area football players in Week 8 is now live at oklahoman.com. Fans can vote before it closes at noon Friday.

Carson Clagg of Chandler won the Week 7 poll with 6,054 votes (49.43%).

Here are this week’s nominees.

Dallen Barton, Sr., Kingfisher: He ran for two touchdowns in Kingfisher’s 42-3 win over McLoud.

Andy Bass, Sr., Heritage Hall: The OU preferred walk-on commit completed 21 of 30 passes for 371 yards and five scores as Heritage Hall defeated Plainview 57-28. Bass also had 11 carries for 123 yards and three touchdowns.

Wyatt Geissler, Jr., Bethany: He had six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown as Bethany beat Harrah 38-14. Geissler also had an interception while playing defensive back.

Marcus James, Jr., Carl Albert: The tight end caught two touchdowns, including the game-winning score on fourth, as the Titans defeated Guthrie 24-21.

Micho Lavine, Sr., Millwood: The North Texas commit made some big plays at defensive end in the Falcons’ 22-20 win over Oklahoma Christian School. Lavine recorded a sack and recovered a fumble in the end zone, setting up a game-winning two-point conversion.

Dax Noles, Sr., Norman: The OU preferred walk-on commit had two 1-yard touchdown runs and caught a 41-yard score in Norman’s 27-19 victory over Mustang. A safety, he also played a key role on defense.

Isaiah Sawyer, Sr., Jones: The running back had 19 carries for a career-high 203 yards and two touchdowns in Jones’ 57-28 win over Chandler.

Heston Thompson, Sr., Stillwater: He had six catches for 161 yards and two scores in Stillwater’s 59-0 win over Putnam West.

