Vote for The Oklahoman's Landmark Fine Homes HS football player of the week for Week 2

The Oklahoman's high school football player of the week poll presented by Landmark Fine Homes for the top games by OKC-area football players in Week 2 is now live at oklahoman.com. Fans can vote before it closes at noon Friday.

Ronale Walker of U.S. Grant won the Week 1 poll with 6,930 votes (49.63%).

Here are this week’s nominees:

Landmark Fine Homes high school athletes of the week

Carlos Hardeman, So., Classen SAS: Hardeman led the Comets to their first 2-0 start in school history. In a 69-6 victory against Southeast, the quarterback accounted for 631 yards and 10 touchdowns, both Classen SAS records.

Mason James, So., Norman North: James showed his versatility in Norman North’s 31-28 comeback win against Edmond Santa Fe. He finished with nine carries for 64 yards and two touchdowns – including the tying touchdown on a 16-yard run – along with seven receptions for 42 yards.

Dev Mathews, Sr., Edmond North: Mathews set school records for single-game touchdowns and rushing yards as Edmond North defeated Edmond Memorial, 56-35. He ran for 377 yards and six touchdowns.

Ethan Nakolo, Sr., Yukon: Nakolo played a vital role in Yukon’s 37-34 win over Stillwater. The kicker went 3-for-3 in field-goal attempts and sealed the game with his last one. He also boomed two punts that gave Stillwater a long field.

Kevin Sperry, Jr., Carl Albert: Sperry completed 15 of 19 pass attempts for 298 yards and three touchdowns in Carl Albert’s 43-20 win against Muskogee. The OU commit also rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Cash Williams, Jr., Choctaw: Williams rushed for a 75-yard touchdown on the second play of Choctaw’s 29-10 victory against Westmoore. He threw for 158 yards and rushed for 198.

Trajan Williamson, Jr., Mustang: Williamson led Mustang to a 26-23 win over Deer Creek with 143 rushing yards and 86 passing yards. He totaled three touchdowns and secured the victory on a 3-yard rushing score.

Garret Wilson, Sr., Oklahoma Christian School: Wilson completed 18 of 29 pass attempts for 351 yards and four touchdowns as OCS defeated Luther, 29-20. He added 39 rushing yards.

