Vote for The Oklahoman's Landmark Fine Homes HS football player of the week for Week 6

The Oklahoman's high school football player of the week poll presented by Landmark Fine Homes for the top games by OKC-area football players in Week 6 is now live at oklahoman.com. Fans can vote before it closes at noon Friday.

Carson Clagg of Chandler won the Week 5 poll with 2,034 votes (43.18%).

Here are this week’s nominees.

More: Oklahoma high school football scoreboard: OSSAA Week 6 schedule, scores & highlights

Chance Acord, Sr., Stillwater: Acord completed 28 of 39 pass attempts for 342 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions as Stillwater defeated Sand Springs, 35-18. He also rushed for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Nick Booker, So., Edmond Memorial: Booker rushed for 139 yards and four touchdowns in Edmond Memorial’s 42-28 victory against Yukon.

Brayson Carter, Jr., Blanchard: Carter provided two interceptions and recovered a fumble for a touchdown in Blanchard’s 20-6 win over Tuttle. The defense scored all of the Lions’ points. Carter also blocked a field-goal attempt.

Jaylen Harper, Sr., Guthrie: Harper accounted for all of the Bluejays’ touchdowns in a 20-0 victory over Bishop McGuinness. He had 36 carries for 222 yards.

More: Wagoner football standout Witt Edwards commits to Vanderbilt's 2024 recruiting class

Ryan High, Jr., Shawnee: Shawnee’s defense created seven turnovers in a 37-0 win over John Marshall, and High led the Wolves with 17 tackles.

Mason Miller, Sr., Deer Creek: Miller opened the second half of the Antlers’ 25-20 win over Choctaw with a 65-yard dash into the end zone. He recorded a team-high 92 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Demarius Robinson, Jr., Edmond Santa Fe: Robinson rushed for at least 300 yards for the second time in a three-week span. He added four touchdowns in Edmond Santa Fe’s 56-49 victory against Mustang.

Allen Thompson, Jr., Western Heights: Thompson accounted for 467 yards in Western Heights’ 42-40 comeback win over Hinton. He not only threw for 365 yards and two touchdowns, but also rushed for 102 yards and three scores.

Hallie Hart covers high school sports for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Hallie? She can be reached at hhart@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @halliehart. Sign up for The Varsity Club newsletter to access more high school coverage. Support Hallie's work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com.

More: Why one family has volunteered to move the chains for Mustang football for generations

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Vote: The Oklahoman's Landmark Fine Homes HS football player of the week