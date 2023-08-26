Vote: The Oklahoman's high school football Player of the Week for Week 0

The Oklahoman's Fans' Choice Player of the Week poll for the top games by OKC-area football players in Week 0 is now live at oklahoman.com. Fans can vote before it closes at noon Friday.

Here are the nominees:

Clayton Creasey, Sr., Jones: Creasey accounted for three touchdowns in Jones’ 20-7 victory against Bethany. He had 204 passing yards and 93 rushing yards.

Rodney Fields Jr., Sr., Del City: In his Del City debut, Fields rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Del City led, 34-25, in the third quarter when the game was suspended because of shots fired near the stadium.

Hudson Howard, Jr., Washington: Howard shined as Washington’s new first-string running back in a 55-13 victory against Vian. He had 194 rushing yards and four touchdowns on only eight carries.

Malikai Miller, Jr., Moore: As Moore’s quarterback, Miller threw for 211 yards and a touchdown with zero turnovers. He also rushed for 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Lions pulled off a 31-28 win against Edmond Memorial.

Demarius Robinson, Jr., Edmond Santa Fe: Robinson played a huge role in the Wolves’ 27-26 upset of Jenks. He rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.

Xavier Robinson, Sr., Carl Albert: The OU commit had four touchdown runs in the Titans’ 38-10 home win over Coweta. Robinson ran for three scores out of the wildcat formation inside the 5-yard line and took a handoff 17 yards for a touchdown.

JP Spanier, Sr., Bishop McGuinness: He played a big role in McGuinness’ 35-20 home victory over Putnam City, running for 88 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries and catching eight passes for 62 yards and a score.

Maddox Stanley, Sr., Mount St. Mary: Mount St. Mary’s defense forced six turnovers in a 41-15 win against Hennessey, and Stanley accounted for half of them. The senior safety tallied three interceptions.

