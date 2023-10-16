Vote now: Who's the Bartlesville-area Week 7 High School Football Player of the Week?

Several outstanding performances highlighted last week's Bartlesville-area high school action.

Here's your opportunity to cast your vote for the Week 7 Prep Football Player of the Week, listed in alphabetical order.

If the poll at the bottom of this page doesn't load, please refresh. Vote as many times as you like. Voting ends at noon on Thursday.

Shooter Brewington, Ath., Copan

Rising to Herculean heights of heroic effort, Brewington amassed 11 tackles and snared 2 TD passes in a 68-22 victory against South Coffeyville.

Teegan Caron, WR, Copan

The Hornets needed a major boost and Caron proved to be more explosive than rocket fuel. He stepped up with 4 catches for 106 yards and a TD and 51 yards rushing and 2 more scores in a 68-22 rout of South Coffeyville.

Tyrel Cloud, QB, Wesleyan Christian

The combustible Cloud turned in a soaring performance. He participated directly in 58 offensive plays — 19-of-38 (181 years, 2 TDs, 1 interception) passing and 20-for-77 in rushing, in a 26-12 loss to Wilson (Henryetta). He also made 5 tackles.

Braxton Decker, K, Bartlesville

Decker — and his well-educated toe — nailed an extra point and a field goal in Bartlesville’s thwarted bid to stun defending state champion Stillwater. Stillwater scored in the final two minutes to win, 14-10. Decker also came up barely short of a 50-yard FG attempt.

Kane Foreman, QB, Copan

Foreman’s passing was nearly flawless, 10-of-11 for 197 yards and 4 touchdown passes in a 68-22 trouncing of South Coffeyville. The sizzling sophomore also hammered the defense for a rushing TD and helped the Hornets surge back into its quest for playoff home-field advantage.

Jackson Griffin, HB, Caney Valley (Kan.)

No frills thrill runner Griffin surged for 209 yards — on an average of 9.9 yards per carry — and four touchdowns. He also ran for a 2-point conversion in the 35-0 win against Fredonia (Kan.).

Canyon Hindman, QB, Pawhuska

The strong-armed Hindman continues to blossom into one of the state’s top passers. The stinging flinger completed 31-of-45 for 302 yards and 5 TDs in last Friday’s 44-12 win against Salina. He also ran for 43 yards and a score and accounted for four 2-point conversions.

Lane Kyler, WR, Pawhuska

In Pawhuska’s 44-12 thumping of Salina, defensive nightmare Kyler played sky-high, hauling in 8 catches for 121 yards and 2 TDs, continuing to multiply his value in the prolific Huskies’ offensive attack.

John Pease, DL, Barnsdall

In what was mostly a rough evening for Barnsdall, Pease turned in a mightily pleasing and rugged defensive effort, piling up 12 tackles (1 for loss) and a sack in a 61-14 loss to Regent Prep.

Adyn Peugh, DL, Bartlesville

Let’s lay it out simply — in its first three district games, Stillwater had averaged 53.0 points, but against Peugh and his Bruin defensive teammates, Stillwater scored only 14 points. A few of Peugh’s highlights included tackles for loss on a screen pass and on the scrambling quarterback on the same possession and a long sack in the 4th quarter.

Bryce Sickler, Ath., Dewey

The dynamic senior who boasts a chameleonic array of impressive skills, topped Dewey in rushing and receiving and tossed a TD pass to Gavin Lynch in a 35-16 loss to Inola, after Dewey had trailed by just five points, 21-16.

Carson Tennison, WR, Wesleyan Christian

Tennison’s tenacious tentacles were like ball magnets during the Mustangs’ scrappy effort in a 26-12 loss to Wilson (Henryetta) in a battle of district leaders. Tennison hauled in an eye-rising 11 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown. He also made two tackles and recovered a fumble on defense.

P.J. Wallace, TB, Bartlesville

Displaying both a relentless and dynamic style of running — incorporating a style of twists, wriggles, cutbacks and muscle to burst through a throng of tacklers, Wallace burst to more than 140 yards in the Bruins 14-10 loss to defending state champion Stillwater. His 32-yard gallop set up a go-ahead field goal.

Karson Woodworth, WR, Copan

Unleashing a mighty all-around effort, the elusive-as-smoke-in-the-wind Woodworth racked up 69 receiving yards and a TD, and recorded nine tackles and an interception on defense in the 68-22 pummeling of South Coffeyville.

