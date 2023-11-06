Vote now: Week 12 Athens-area high school football player of the week

With Week 12 in the books, it's time to cast your vote for Athens-area high school football player of the week.

Below are the nominees from last week's action, each with outstanding performances for their teams last Friday night. The poll will close around 4 p.m. Wednesday. For future polls, please nominate players by contacting Sara Tidwell via email (stidwell@gannett.com) or messaging @saramtidwell on X (formerly Twitter).

Week 12 football player of the week nominees

Jeremiah Wingfield, Athens Academy

Wingfield scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter with a two-point conversion for the Spartans to secure the three-seed in GHSA Class 2A playoffs starting next week. He also picked the ball in the first quarter for a touchdown.

Austin McGee, Athens Academy

McGee scored a touchdown for the Spartans.

Boone Presnell, Athens Academy

Presnell opened the Spartans' game against East Jackson with a pick-six.

Charlie Hutton, Athens Academy

Hutton scored his first touchdown of the season for the Spartans.

Drew Richardson, East Jackson

Richardson scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion for the Eagles.

Quay Hill, East Jackson

Hill scored a touchdown for the Eagles.

JZ Lester, East Jackson

Lester scored a touchdown for the Eagles.

Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian

Philo completed 26 of 36 passes for 318 yards and five touchdowns for the Wolverines.

Thorton Hester, Prince Avenue Christian

Hester caught four passes for 33 yards, including an 11-yard scoring reception in the first quarter and a three-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Max Wilson, North Oconee

Wilson threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to Landon Roldan and was able to get a scoring strike to Trey Lenhardt after a K.J. Moon interception. He closed out the game for the Titans with his own short touchdown in the final 37 seconds.

Landon Roldan, North Oconee

Roldan gained control of the game for the Titans with a 69-yard touchdown catch and score.

Tate Titshaw, North Oconee

Titshaw took over in the second quarter, scoring on a touchdown run with 8:26 to go and a 2-yard burst with 4:46 remaining.

Camden Smith, Madison County

Smith ran for three touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to help the Red Raiders secure a 2-seed. The game was the highest scoring in school history, 70-37 against East Hall.

Bryson Drake, Madison County

Drake scored a touchdown for the Red Raiders.

Trynt Latimore, Madison County

Latimore scored a touchdown for the Red Raiders.

Josh Adams, Bethlehem Christian

Adams rushed for 250 yards and three touchdowns in a win over George Walton.

Ashton Sexton, Oglethorpe County

Sexton recovered a fumble and scored a touchdown in the final 10 seconds of the game, helping the Patriots to their first Region 5-A Division 1 victory.

Jaden Wallace, Oglethorpe County

Wallace tied the game with a touchdown pass to Jordan Johnson in the third quarter, again with a scoring pass to Caden Hartrum and once more in the final three minutes with a pass to Johnson.

Jordan Johnson, Oglethorpe County

Johnson scored two touchdowns for the Patriots to earn them the three-seed in their small region.

Darius Darden, Oconee County

Darden scored on a two-yard run with 10 minutes left in the game to clinch a playoff berth for the Warriors.

James Holland, Oconee County

Holland scored on a 13-yard pass from Titus Watkins with 8:43 remaining over Franklin County.

Sammy Brown, Jefferson

Brown ran for three touchdowns, one in the first six minutes of the game and two more in the third quarter. It was the Dragons' third shutout of the season.

Gavin Markey, Jefferson

Markey threw a 27-yard pass to add another score to the board for the Dragons. They earned the Region 8-5A championship title and the No. 1 seed.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Week 12 Athens-area high school football player of the week poll