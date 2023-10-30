Vote now for your Tuscaloosa area athlete of the week, for the week of Oct. 27

It is time to vote for your athlete of the week from the Tuscaloosa area for the week of Oct. 27. The vote is now open and will remain open until Thursday at noon.

All six nominees come from Week 9 football performances. All sports are considered when picking nominees, as long as the athlete was on The Tuscaloosa News' top performer list from the week before.

In alphabetical order, the nominees are:

LJ Cormier, Sipsey Valley, was 26-of-52 for 317 yards and four touchdowns

Jordan Godsey, Lamar County, scored five times and had more than 200 total yards on offense

Luke Jones, Tuscaloosa Christian, rushed for 365 yards and six touchdowns on 20 carries and completed 4 of 5 passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns

Evan Lightsey, American Christian Academy, had nine tackles and one fumble recovery

Jackson Rhodes, Northside, passed for 244 yards and five touchdowns

Hollis Strawbridge, Fayette County, was a defensive leader with a fumble recovery, four solo tackles and two assists.

ALL-STAR ROSTERS RELEASED: Alabama high school football All-star games: Who made the rosters from the Tuscaloosa area

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY FOOTBALL: How Adam Winegarden is changing the landscape of Tuscaloosa County football

Vote below:

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Vote now for the Tuscaloosa area athlete of the week, week of Oct. 27