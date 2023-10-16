Vote now for your Tuscaloosa area athlete of the week, for the week of Oct. 13

It is time to vote for your athlete of the week from the Tuscaloosa area for the week of Oct. 13. The vote is now open and will remain open until Thursday at noon.

All six nominees come from Week 6 football performances. All sports are considered when picking nominees, as long as the athlete was on The Tuscaloosa News' top performer list from the week before.

In alphabetical order, the nominees are:

Nate Barron, West Blocton, scored three touchdowns on 22 carries for 134 yards.

Nic Evans, Tuscaloosa Academy, rushed for two touchdowns and 131 yards.

David McNeil, Central, ran for 86 yards and two touchdowns, along with throwing for 136 yards.

Caleb Morrison, American Christian Academy, had 10 tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery on defense, along with five catches and a two-point conversion on offense.

Javian Mosley, Aliceville, rushed for three touchdowns on five carries for 145 yards.

Kai Young, American Christian Academy, completed 21 of 29 passes for 334 yards and six touchdowns.

COOSA CHRISTIAN COACH ON 94-7 WIN: Coosa Christian football coach blames Cedar Bluff ‘sabotage’ as reason for 94-7 victory

COACH PIPPEN: Brick by brick: How Demario Pippen turned around Central football in one year

Vote below:

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Vote now for the Tuscaloosa area athlete of the week, week of Oct. 13