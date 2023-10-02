Vote now: Who is SWFL's high school football player of the year at the halfway point?

We are at the halfway point of the high school football season, and several players have stood out from the crowd.

At the end of the season, The News-Press and the Naples Daily News will select offensive and defensive players of the year for Southwest Florida. However, if the season were to end today, who do you select as the player of the year?

Let's put it to a vote. Voting ends at noon on Friday.

Midseason Player of the Year Nominees

Khari Bendolph, Naples

The junior linebacker is Southwest Florida's sack leader, recording 12 so far this season, including a 6-sack performance against Golden Gate. Bendolph also has 32 tackles, 16 tackles-for-loss, and a fumble recovery.

Kensley Faustin, Naples

The highly-rated defensive back has backed it up with his play this season. Faustin has two interceptions, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries along with 26 tackles and 3 tackles-for-loss.

Eric Fletcher, Dunbar

The senior wide receiver leads the Tigers in receptions (25), receiving yards (498), and receiving touchdowns (9). He is averaging 83 yards a game on a team with three other receivers with more than 150 receiving yards.

Ryan Gadson, Bishop Verot

The senior is doing it all for the Vikings this season – he has recorded a rushing touchdown, a pair of touchdown receptions, a punt return for a touchdown, and a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. As a defensive back, he has six breakups and also serves as the team's kicker, going 25 of 27 on extra points and leading Class 2S in touchbacks.

Trayvon Jean, Golden Gate

The Jean machine keeps churning for the Titans, posting four games of more than 100 yards rushing so far this season. He had 624 yards through the Titans' first five games.

Justin Lewis, Mariner

Lewis has been the switchblade for the Tritons in the team's 6-0 start to the season. Lewis has thrown nine touchdown passes against no interceptions, rushed for more than 150 yards and a touchdown, and caught three touchdown passes. Lewis has 450 all-purpose yards, including a punt return for a touchdown, to lead the team. On defense, Lewis has two interceptions, including a pick-6.

Michael McDonald, South Fort Myers

The transfer from Ida Baker has made an immediate impact on the Wolfpack defense. The defensive back has grabbed five interceptions in four consecutive games, including a two-pick performance against East Lee County and a pick-6 in the team's comeback win against Immokalee. He has also recorded five breakups.

Carter Smith, Bishop Verot

The play of the Vikings' junior signal caller has been key to the team's success. Smith is getting it done on the ground and through the air, passing for 1,054 yards and 15 touchdowns and no interceptions and rushing for 295 yards and nine touchdowns. He threw five touchdown passes in Verot's season opener against Port Charlotte and rushed for six scores against Dunbar.

