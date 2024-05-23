Vote now for The State’s Midlands high school boys Golfer of the Year

It’s time to vote for The State’s Midlands boys Golfer of the Year.

Voting ends at noon Thursday, May 30, and you can vote as many times as you like. The winner will be announced next week along with The State’s all-area boys golf team.

The nominees are listed here. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun.

Nominees. Cast your vote below bios

Charles Cauthen, AC Flora: Junior was medalist in six matches and had a 70.63 scoring average. Was medalist in Region 5-4A tournament and has committed to play at Kentucky.

Chase Cline, Chapin: Senior had a scoring average of 70.05 and was medalist in four events this year including Region 4-5A tournament. Was all-state after finishing runner-up in Class 5A state tournament (lost in playoff). Cline is signed to play at Western Carolina.

Teddy Dunn, Gray Collegiate: Junior had a 71 scoring average and won the Blazer Invitational and Yellow Jacket Invitational. He earned all-state honors after finishing fourth in the Class 2A state tournament. Dunn is committed to play at Mercer.

Coleman Ferguson, AC Flora: Senior had a 71 scoring average and was medalist in five matches this season. Was all-state after finishing tied for ninth at Class 4A tournament. Ferguson signed to play at Coastal Carolina.

Bo Hammersla, Hammond: Sophomore had a 72 scoring average and was medalist at SCISA 1-4A golf tournament. He also earned all-state honors at the SCISA 4A state tournament.

Thomas Lamar, AC Flora: Senior had 70.83 stroke average and was medalist in four matches and named to five all-tournament teams. Was all-state after finishing tied for second in the Class 4A state championship. Lamar signed to play at Winthrop.

Connor Wolfe, Westwood: Seventh-grader had a 70 scoring average and qualified for Class 4A state tournament as individual. Wolfe earned all-state honors after finishing tied for second in the 4A state tournament.