Vote now: Who is the Rockford Register Star Athlete of the Week for Nov. 6-11?

The fall seasons are nearly completed, and the winter sports will soon be kicking in, and so it's time once again for you to choose who deserves the Rockford Register Star Athlete of the Week honor.

Each week we nominate a group of stars and you get to go and vote in our poll. This week you will choose the winner for the week from Nov. 6-11. The voting at rrstar.com ends at noon on Friday.

You can email Jay Taft at jtaft@rrstar.com by 9 a.m. each Monday to submit a potential nominee who can be placed on the ballot.

Caden Considine, Byron football

Considine got the ball 15 times and made them count, rushing for 197 yards and three TDs during Byron's 63-15 win over Durand/Pecatonica. He also had five tackles on defense as the Tigers held QB Cooper Hoffman to 17 yards rushing and 94 passing.

Brooke Corrigan, Rockford Christian swimmer

Corrigan, a junior, advanced to the IHSA girls state swim and dive finals in two events, eventually finishing in ninth-place in the 100-yard freestyle and in 11th in the 50 free sprint.

Trent Dinsmore, Belvidere North football

The Blue Thunder fullback tallied 115 yards rushing during their 14-10 quarterfinal playoff loss to Lake Zurich on Saturday. He was North's leading rusher on the day.

Gage Dunker, Lena-Winslow football

Dunker rushed for 196 yards on 36 carries with four touchdowns as Le-Win rolled into the state semis with a 30-0 win Saturday over Kewanee Annawan-Wethersfield.

Ruby Esparza, Boylan swimmer

Boylan's Esparza placed 24th in the state in the 200 individual medley race during Friday's state prelims, and she hauled in a new Boylan varsity record in the process.

Nathan Folk, Durand/Pecatonica football

After returning the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to give Du/Pec a quick lead over Byron, Folk also added a catch for 11 yards and had three other kickoff returns for 42 more yards. Du/Pec, however, fell to Byron to bow out of the Class 3A football playoffs.

Tanner Kempel, Lena-Winslow football

Kempel, the 6-foot-3, 231-pound senior offensive lineman for the Panthers, was one of the leaders during Saturday's game when Le-Win rushed for 5.5 yards per carry during a 30-0 win over Kewanee Annawan-Wethersfield. Le-Win had one ballcarrier rush for 196 yards (Gage Dunker) and another that ran for 118 yards (Cobryn Lynch).

Hannah King, Guilford swimmer

Guilford's King took 29th in the state in the 100 backstroke this past weekend, and she set a new sophomore record at sectionals.

Joe Melcher, Hononegah football

Melcher caught eight passes for 146 yards which was a career day for him during Hononegah's playoff loss on Saturday.

Avery Miles, Hononegah swimmer

Miles, a junior, earned a 12th-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 29.71 in Saturday's state finals.

Zoe Shields, Harlem swimmer

Shields, a Harlem senior, placed 15th in the 50 free in 23.90 during the IHSA girls state swim and dive finals in Westmont over the weekend.

