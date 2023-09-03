Vote now for Monroe County Region Athlete of the Week

Polls are now open for the Durocher's Monroe County Region Athlete of the Week. You can vote until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Here are this week's candidates in alphabetical order.

Brian Booms, Flat Rock football: Ran for 181 yards and a school-record five touchdowns in a win over Grosse Ile.

Jessica Costlow, SMCC volleyball: Recorded 43 kills and 57 digs to lead her team to the championship of the Bedford End of Summer Tournament.

Ethan Layton, Dundee football: Stepped in at quarterback for an injured teammate and completed 11-of-15 passes for 139 yards, ran for 70 yards, scored four TDs and threw for one.

Jenna Pilachowski, Jefferson cross country: Won Milan Puddle Jumpers Invitational Tuesday.

Isaak Rubley, Dundee cross country: Won Milan Puddle Jumpers Invitational Tuesday.

Nolan Sanders, Airport soccer: Scored three goals in win over Flat Rock Monday giving him 16 goals in 7 games.

Annabelle Williams, Milan swimming: Won individual medley and 500-yard freestyle on Tuesday, then took the 100 and 200 freestyles Thursday.

Nolan Zajac, Airport football: Went 6-for-6 on PATs, kicked field goals of 33 yards and 32 yards and caught 3 passes for 68 yards in win over Riverview.

