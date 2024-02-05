Vote now for the Martin Dentistry Athlete of the Week (Jan. 29- Feb. 4)

A new month means a new host of top 209 prep athletes who are in the running to become the Martin Dentistry Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4.

With spring sports wrapping up the regular season play every game, match and fight is a dogfight. These San Joaquin County teams are hoping one more dub could help their chances of landing a spot in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.

This week’s poll will include athletes from the following winter sports: girls' basketball, boys' basketball, girls’ soccer, and boys’ soccer. The poll can be found at the bottom of the story and closes on Friday.

Here are the candidates for Jan. 29- Feb. 4 (athletes listed in alphabetical order):

Cassidy Bartolotto, girls’ basketball, St. Mary’s: Bartolotto surpassed 1,000 career points during St. Mary's senior night against Manteca on Jan. 31. The senior guard has been a great addition to the Rams loaded roster after transferring from Granada to St. Mary’s for her senior year. The Rams went on to beat the Buffaloes 92-34.

Elijah Duncan, boys’ basketball, Bear Creek: The Bruins' hot hand against Lathrop on Feb. 3 was Duncan. The 6-foot-3 junior guard scored a team-high 21 points while nabbing five rebounds. Duncan was the driving force in helping his team come away with a 78-51 victory over the Spartans.

Destiny Martinez, girls basketball, Stagg: With the San Joaquin Athletic Association championship on the line, Martinez locked in. Stagg was taking on league rival McNair on Feb. 1 looking to go 11-0 in league play. Martinez led them to the perfect record scoring 26 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to help the Delta Queens win 59-51.

Cora Vander Meulen, girls soccer, Ripon Christian: In the Knights’ match against Le Grand on Feb. 1, they were in a scoring frenzy. Meulen led them scoring two goals for her team. Ripon Christian ended up winning the match 6-1 extending its Southern Athletic League record to 10-1-1.

Shamar Jones, boys’ basketball, Mountain House: During Super Saturday’s boys' basketball showcase on Feb. 3 at San Joaquin Delta College, Jones was a star. The athletic 6-foot-5 guard scored a team-high 20 points while shooting 100% from the foul line in the Mustangs' game against Atwater. The Mustangs took the match 62-41 over the Falcons.

Zhubin Wahidi, boys’ soccer, Kimball: Kimball solidified itself as the first-place team in the Valley Oak League thanks to Wahidi. On Feb. 1 he led the Jaguars to a 5-1 victory over Manteca as he scored two goals. He is currently averaging close to two goals per game as a lethal striker for his team.

Athlete of the Week nominations are based on information available to The Record about all high school varsity players from San Joaquin County. Nominations must be received for consideration by Monday morning following that week's games.

Anyone can nominate an athlete of the week for every sport. Nominate next week’s ballot via email. Readers can email nominations to sports reporter Shannon Belt at sbelt@recordnet.com. Please include the player's stats and a photo if possible.

