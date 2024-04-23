Vote now for The Herald’s high school sports athlete of the week

Kyleen Bents, Catawba Ridge girls’ soccer: The Copperheads’ senior midfielder scored four goals in an 11-0 win at Northwestern, April 16.

Bents also netted two more goals in a 3-0 win over Padua Academy, April 18.

Bents, an East Carolina commit, has 38 goals and 10 assists for Catawba Ridge (17-4) this season.

Mackenzie Boggess, Clover girls’ track: The Blue Eagles’ junior won the 100-meter hurdles (17.12), the long jump (17-02.25) and triple jump (35-07.25) at Nation Ford High, April 18.

The next day, Boggess went a personal-best 36-05.75 to finish sixth in the triple jump, went 16-03 to finish 11th in the long jump, and ran a 16.69 to finish in 21st-place in the 100-meter hurdles at the Bob Jenkins’ Coaches’ Classic Elite Invitational at Seneca High.

Garrett Brown, South Pointe boys’ track: The Stallions’ senior won the 1600-meter run in a personal-best 4:15.21 at the “Battle of the Rock” on his home track, April 19.

Brown, a Clemson University commit, also won the 3200-meter run (9:31.81) and helped the 4 X 800-meter relay (8:23.20) to victory at the same meet.

Noah Cooper, Rock Hill baseball: The Bearcats’ sophomore first baseman had a triple, RBI and a walk in a 10-9 win over Clover in a game that went 10 innings, April 19.

Cooper also had two singles, a double and three RBI in a 10-5 victory at Clover, April 17.

Cooper had a walk in a 19-0 loss to Clover, April 15.

Rock Hill is 8-12 overall this season.

Hannah Davis, Buford girls’ soccer: The Yellow Jackets’ junior forward scored four goals and had one assist in a 5-1 win over North Central, April 18.

Davis also scored a goal in 6-0 win over North Central the same day.

Davis finished off the week with a goal and three assists in a 7-1 win over Lancaster, April 19.

Davis has 20 goals and nine assists for a Buford team (15-2-1) that has won seven straight games this season.

Olivia Dubrow, Catawba Ridge girls’ track: The Copperheads’ senior won both the shot put (36-2) and discus (127-04.74) in a home meet, April 17.

Dubrow followed that up by finishing by throwing a personal-best 131-02.75 to finish third-place in the discus at the Bob Jenkins’ Coaches’ Classic Elite Invitational at Seneca High, April 19.

Dubrow was also the runner-up in the shot put (38-00.25) at the same meet.

Trey Ewing, Buford baseball: The Yellow Jackets’ senior went 6-for-10 at the plate this week with four singles, two doubles, five RBI and four runs scored as Buford won 13-0 at York Prep, April 16, 12-0 at Lewisville, April 18, and 2-1 over York Prep, April 19.

Buford (20-1) has won 15 straight games this season.

Gavin Muschik, Legion Collegiate boys’ soccer: The Lancers’ junior center back helped the Legion Collegiate defense shutout Gray Collegiate in a 2-0 win, April 19.

Legion Collegiate (4-1) has only allowed four goals in five games this season.

Cooper Parks, York baseball: The Cougars’ senior had one hit and three runs scored in a 13-3 win at South Pointe, April 15.

Two days later, Parks went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored and two RBI in a 10-0 victory over South Pointe.

Parks closed out the series going 2-for-5 at the plate with a triple and three runs scored in a 6-4 win at South Pointe, April 19.

Parks is batting .433 with a home run, six doubles, two triples, six RBI and nine runs scored for York (6-10) this season.

Grace Sandler, Fort Mill girls’ lacrosse: The Yellow Jackets’ senior midfielder scored four goals as Fort Mill beat Nation Ford, 12-3, in the first round of the 5A state playoffs, April 1.

Sandler also five goals, including the game-winning draw control and score, to lift Fort Mill to a 14-13, overtime victory over Byrnes in the second round of the playoffs, April 18.

Sander has 60 goals for Fort Mill (13-5) this season.

Austin Smith, Northwestern boys’ track: The Trojans’ sophomore ran a personal-best 50.18 to win the 400-meter dash as the “Battle of the Rock,” at South Pointe High, April 19.

Smith also won the 800-meter run (2:04.23) and helped the 4 X 400-meter relay to a meet record (3:28.25) at the same meet to help the Northwestern boys’ track team claim the (Rock Hill) City Championship.

Abby Williams, Northwestern softball: The Trojans’ junior went 3-for-4 with double, three RBI and four runs scored, while earning the win on the mound with five strikeouts in six innings of work as Northwestern beat Palisades 15-5, April 19.

Williams also went 1-for-2 with a triple and a run scored, while earning the win on the mound with a complete game, striking out five batters in a 5-4 victory over rival, Rock Hill, April 18.

Williams was 1-for-3 at the plate and took the loss on the mound, striking out three batters in four innings of work in an 11-1 loss at Catawba Ridge, April 1.

Williams is batting .385 with five doubles, one triple and seven RBI at the plate, while going 3-6 on the mound with 66 strikeouts in 70 innings of work for Northwestern (5-10) this season.

Information published today includes statistics through April 20.

