Vote now for The Herald’s high school sports athlete of the week

Kavae Anderson, South Pointe girls’ track: The Stallions’ sophomore clocked 58.87 seconds to win the 400-meter dash at the Tri-Country Championships on her home track, April 27.

Anderson also won the high jump (5-02.99) and finished sixth in the 200 (personal-best 26.09) at the same meet.

Quincy Bend, Andrew Jackson boys’ track: The Volunteers’ junior won the Region 5, 2A title in the 110 hurdles in 15.57 on his home track, April 27.

Bend also won the region title in the 400 hurdles in 59.89 the same day.

Kyleen Bents, Catawba Ridge girls’ soccer: The Copperheads’ senior midfielder scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Clover, April 26.

Bents, an East Carolina University commit, has 40 goals and 10 assists for Catawba Ridge (18-4) this season.

Ben Carroll, Indian Land boys’ track: The Warriors’ junior ran a 4:52.25 to win the 1,600 in a home meet against Lancaster, April 25. Carroll also won the 3,200 run in 10:50.83 at the same meet.

Carroll ran a personal-best 4:47.33 to finish in 15th-place at the Tri-Country Championships at South Pointe High, April 27. He also finished 21st in the 3,200 run in 11:04.24 at the same meet.

Trey Ewing, Buford baseball: The Yellow Jackets’ senior went hit .375 for the week with a home run, two RBI and two walks to lead Buford to a 6-2 win at Cheraw, April 23, and a 4-3 victory over Cheraw, April 26.

Buford (22-2) also lost at Lugoff-Elgin 13-3, April 27.

Ewing is batting .448 with two home runs, 20 RBI and 13 walks for Buford this season.

Dalton Hammonds, Clover baseball: The Blue Eagles’ junior went 1-for-4 at the plate with a double and a run scored in a 7-0 win over Spring Valley, April 23.

Hammonds also went 2-for-3 at the plate in a 1-0 loss at York, April 23. He finished off the week by going 1-for-3 with a double, and pitching 3.1 innings striking out three batters on the mound in a 4-3 victory over York, April 25.

Hammonds is hitting .283 with two home runs, five doubles, 15 RBI and nine runs scored, while striking out 32 batters in 23.2 innings on the mound for Clover (12-14) this season.

Alyssa Kelly, York Prep girls’ soccer: The Patriots’ sophomore scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Buford, April 23.

The goal clinched the Region 5, 2A title for York Prep (12-2-2) this season.

Douglas McMaster, Rock Hill boys’ golf: The Bearcats’ freshman shot a personal-best 1-over par 37 to earn medalist honors at River Hill Country Club in a match against Clover, April 24. The highlight of McMaster’s round came when he made a hole-in-one on the 163-yard, par 3, third hole.

McMaster also shot a 3-over-par 39 at Lancaster Golf Club, April 26. He is averaging a 40.0 per nine holes this season.

Josh Miller, Nation Ford boys’ lacrosse: The Falcons’ junior goalkeeper had 15 saves in a 17-7 loss to Wando in the 5A state championship game in Irmo, April 27. Nation Ford (13-7) played in the state title game for the third straight season.

Nation Ford also beat Mauldin 10-8 in the 5A Upper State championship game, April 23.

Edilson Nunez, Rock Hill boys’ soccer: The Bearcats’ senior scored three goals to helped Rock Hill to a 4-3 win over Lancaster, April 24.

Nunez also scored a goal in the 3-2 win at Northwestern, April 26. His efforts helped Rock Hill secure an at-large playoff big.

Information published today includes statistics through April 27.