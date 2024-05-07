Vote now for The Herald’s high school sports athlete of the week

Below are the nominees for The Herald’s high school athlete of the week.

You may vote as often as you like. Poll results may not always be shown.

Gabby Brailsford, Nation Ford girls’ track: The Falcons’ senior won the Region III, 5A title in the 100-meter dash in a personal-best, 12.06, at Spring Valley High, May 1. Brailsford’s time was the second fastest run in the state this season.

Brailsford also won the region title in the 200 in a personal-best time of 24.86 at the same meet.

Garrett Brown, South Pointe boys’ track: The Stallions’ senior ran a 4:22.57 to win the Region III, 4A title on his home track, May 2.

Brown, a Clemson University commit, also won the region title in the 3,200 in a personal-best time of 9:17.54.

Brown also led the 4 X 800-meter relay to a region championship at the same meet.

Ryan Burke, Legion Collegiate baseball: The Lancers’ senior pitcher tossed 7.2 innings with five strikeouts allowing only six hits in a 4-3 loss to Rabun Gap Nacoochee in a game that went nine innings, April 30.

Legion Collegiate (14-9-2) also lost 3-2 at Grace Christian, May 2.

Burke is 2-1 on the mound with 27 strikeouts in 36 innings of work, while boasting a 3.11 earned-run average (ERA) this season.

Braden Gritz, Fort Mill boys’ soccer: The Yellow Jackets’ senior scored two goals in a 4-0 win over Gaffney in the opening round of the 5A state playoffs, April 29.

Gritz also had two goals and one assist in a 4-3 victory at Hillcrest in the second of the playoffs, May 1.

Gritz finished off the week with two more goals in a 4-0 win at Byrnes in the 5A state quarterfinals, May 3.

Gritz has 20 goals and one assist for Fort Mill (14-8-1) this season.

O.T. Mitchell, Catawba Ridge boys’ golf: The Copperheads’ senior shot a three-under par, 69, to win medalist honors to win the Region III, 4A tournament at Chester Golf Club, April 29.

Mitchell had five birdies in his round.

Marilia Nieves, Clover girls’ soccer: The Blue Eagles’ senior forward had an assist in a 10-1 win over T.L. Hanna in the first round of the 5A state playoffs, April 30.

Nieves also had a goal in a 3-0 win over River Bluff in the second round of the playoffs, May 1.

Nieves scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory at Mauldin in the 5A state quarterfinals, May 4.

Nieves, a University of Kentucky signee, has 17 goals and two assists for Clover (18-4) this season.

Ava Shook, York girls’ track: The Cougars’ sophomore ran a 2:23.31 to win the Region III, 4A title at South Pointe High, May 2.

Shook also went 5-1.02 to finish as region runner-up in the high jump at the same meet.

Jayden Woods, Northwestern boys’ track: The Trojans’ senior ran a personal-best 10.94 to win the Region III, 4A title in the 100 meters at South Pointe High, May 2.

Woods also finished fourth in the region championship in the 200 with another personal-best time of 22.63.

Woods also helped the Northwestern 400 relay to a region title in 41.78 at the same meet.

** Information published today includes statistics through May 4.