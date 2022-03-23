Vote now: What grade do you give the Kansas City Chiefs for the Tyreek Hill trade?

Here’s a sentence Chiefs fans couldn’t have imagined hearing early on Wednesday morning: Tyreek Hill is a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins.

It’s a jarring reality that left Hill’s now ex-Chiefs teammates stunned after Miami traded for the star receiver.

The Chiefs received five draft picks in the deal: a 1st-round pick (No. 29), a second-round pick (No. 50) and a fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft, along with fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2023 draft.

It also opened up some much-needed salary cap space for the Chiefs.

How would you grade that trade by general manager Brett Veach? We’re going to use letter grades for this. Vote in our poll and/or leave a comment.