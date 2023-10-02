Vote now to decide who will be the Storm Works Roofing Athlete of the Week in Football

The name may have changed, but the award remains the same.

The fine folks at Storm Works Roofing & Restoration have stepped up and become a sponsor of our high school football player of the week award, which is now called the Storm Works Roofing High School Athlete of the Week Award.

It’s still being put together by the Providence Journal, but having a sponsor means one major change that will only help create more interest in the sport.

Thanks to Storm Works Roofing becoming a sponsor, you no longer have to have a digital subscription to vote for player of the week. You can still vote as much as many times as you’d like. We still want you to create social media campaigns to get your players the honor and we hope that the increased visibility will allow more people to realize that nobody does high school football better than the Providence Journal.

So who made the cut this week? As always, there were some tough decisions to be made. We feel the five chosen as this week’s Storm Works Roofing High School Football Player of the Week nominees had major impacts in big games or put up numbers that were just too silly to ignore.

Remember, to be nominated we need coaches to email the final score and who was involved in their team’s scoring to PJSports@ProvidenceJournal.com the night of the game. If a coach thinks a player should be nominated, we ask them to email us a full individual stat line to the same address.

Who will win Storm Works Roofing High School Football Player of the Week? That’s in your hands now. Read the bios for our nominees and start spamming the vote immediately.

So what will the winner get? Some clout. The award is meant to be an interactive way for the state’s passionate football communities to show just how much they support their players. We want schools, teams and players to create four-day campaigns to try and garner support and as many votes as possible for one of their own. If you win, you earn those bragging rights. If you don’t, there’s always next week.

Now that we’ve got all that out of the way, let’s get on to the nominees.

Jack Majcher, Cranston West

Talk about a Majcher comeback. One week after having his game-winning field goal attempt blocked at the buzzer, Majcher got a chance to be the hero again this week. Up against a tough East Providence team, Majcer was a key piece of Cranston West’s aerial attack. Majcher ended with six catches for 105 yards and scored on the Falcons first TD of the game – a 19-yard catch – and the last, coming down with a jump ball with 20 seconds left to give West the 27-22 win.

Andrew Ray, Cumberland

The field in Burrillville was sloppy from the previous day’s rain, but that fit Ray’s running style just fine. Trailing by 11 at halftime, the senior quarterback got the Clippers’ offense going in the second half and he finished his afternoon with 140 rushing yards on 20 carries. Ray scored on a 13-yard touchdown run – along with the conversion – and gave Cumberland the lead for good with his 46-yard score early in the fourth quarter in the 17-14 victory.

David Rodriguez, Mount Pleasant

If you didn’t know why major college football programs have interest in Rodriguez, his performance in Saturday’s win over East Greenwich showed why. The junior receiver was an electric factory, scoring on touchdown catches of 9, 30 and 4 yards in the first half before bringing back a kickoff 70 yards in the second half. He finished the game with the three catches for 123 yards to go with 44 yards on the ground in the 46-7 win.

Daniel Rose, Davies

It’s not a coincidence the Patriots’ senior qualifies for the title each week. Up against fellow unbeaten North Providence Friday, Rose put out his best game of the season. He ran for 193 yards on 29 carries, scoring on a 69-yard touchdown in the first quarter. In overtime, Rose scored on a 2-yard run in the first overtime, then won the game with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Aiden Cote in the second.

Paul Zolkos, Scituate

The Spartans picked up their first win of the season on the back of their talented sophomore running back. Zolkos was a beast with the ball in his hands, carrying the rock 24 times for 274 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a hand on defense, finishing with eight tackles, forcing a fumble and taking a fumble back 45 yards for a score in the 34-20 win over Central Falls.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence Journal High School football Player of the Week voting October 2