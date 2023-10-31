Vote now for The Bulletin Football Player of the Week

Last week saw plenty of standout performances on the gridiron across Eastern Connecticut. While there's no shortage of talent, we went and found the best of the best.

Did your hometown hero make the list?

The Bulletin has you covered for what's happening this fall at Norwich Free Academy, Killingly High School, Plainfield High School, Griswold High School, Norwich Technical School and Harvard Ellis Technical School.

Please vote now for The Bulletin 'Football Player of the Week” for Week 8 of the 2023 season. Voting closes at 12 p.m. on Thursday. You can cast your vote below.

Killingly senior Soren Rief rushed for 431 yards and scored seven touchdowns in a 64-35 win against East Lyme.

Here are the nominees:

Aidan Defilippo, Quinebaug Valley

Pride senior two-way lineman had 7.5 total tackles, including four for a loss, and an interception returned 24 yards for a touchdown in a 39-0 win over O’Brien Tech.

Gage Hinkley, Norwich Free Academy

Wildcats senior running back/linebacker rushed for 150 yards and scored one touchdown in a 30-22 win over Harding-Bridgeport. Hinkley also made nine tackles with one interception.

Xavier Jackson, Thames River

Crusaders senior wide receiver/cornerback scored two touchdowns with 126 all purpose yards in a 34-12 victory over Cheney Tech. Jackson had three catches for 56 yards with one TD and also returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown. On defense, he made three solo tackles with one assist.

Magnus King, Norwich Free Academy

Wildcats freshman running back rushed for 130 yards with one touchdown as NFA captured its first win of the season with a 30-22 victory over Harding-Bridgeport.

Deven Lamothe, Quinebaug Valley

Pride junior running back rushed for 202 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns in a 39-0 win over O’Brien Tech.

Tony Navan, Plainfield

Panthers junior running back rushed for 154 yards on 10 carries and scored two touchdowns in a 46-21 loss against Coginchaug-East Hampton-Hale Ray. Navan had TD runs of 57 and 67 yards. He also had three receptions for 43 yards.

Soren Rief, Killingly

Killingly senior running back rushed for 431 yards on 45 carries and scored seven touchdowns in a 64-35 win over East Lyme. Rief’s performance was ranked No. 14 in the Connecticut Football State Record Book for most yards rushing in a single game.

Anthony Santacroce, Thames River

Crusaders junior defensive end collected three solo tackles, three assisted tackles, two pass deflections, two hurries, one fumble recovery, and one sack in a 34-12 win over Cheney Tech.

