Vote now for The Bulletin 'Football Player of the Week'

Last week saw plenty of standout performances on the gridiron across Eastern Connecticut. While there's no shortage of talent, we went and found the best of the best.

Did your hometown hero make the list?

The Bulletin has you covered for what's happening this fall at Norwich Free Academy, Killingly High School, Plainfield High School, Griswold High School, Norwich Technical School, and Harvard Ellis Technical School.

Here are the nominees:

Jayden Millette, Thames River

Crusaders senior running back gained 70 yards on 10 carries with one touchdown in a 33-0 win against Wilcox Tech/Kaynor Tech.

Tony Navan, Plainfield

Panthers junior running back/defensive back rushed for 126 yards and scored three touchdowns in Plainfield’s 20-6 win over Quinebaug Valley. Navan also had six tackles and one interception on defense.

Justin Outlow, Thames River

Crusaders senior quarterback gained 80 yards on five carries and scored two touchdowns to lead Thames River to a 33-0 win over Wilcox Tech/Kaynor Tech. Outlow also passed for 80 yards and one touchdown.

Soren Rief, Killingly

Killingly senior running back/linebacker gained 189 yards on 35 carries with one touchdown in a 34-14 loss against defending Class M champion Notre Dame-West Haven. Rief also tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass and made 10 tackles on defense.

