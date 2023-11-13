Vote now for The Bulletin Athlete of the Week

Last week saw plenty of standout performances in boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball, field hockey, girls swimming, and cross country across Eastern Connecticut. While there's no shortage of talent, we went and found the best of the best.

The Bulletin has you covered for what's happening this fall at Norwich Free Academy, Killingly High School, Plainfield High School, Griswold High School, Norwich Technical School, and Harvard Ellis Technical School.

Please vote now for The Bulletin 'Athlete of the Week’ for Week 10 of the 2023 season. Voting closes at 12 p.m. on Thursday. You can cast your vote below.

Here are the nominees:

Griswold junior Abby Matheson reaches for a point against NFA during the ECC tournament.

Ava Boenig, Norwich Free Academy

The Wildcats junior goalkeeper made a number of big saves during NFA's Class LL girls soccer state tournament wins over Fairfield Warde and Trumbull. The Wildcats reached the Class LL quarterfinals for the first time in school history.

Shanaya Brown, Killingly

Senior outside hitter had eight kills in a 3-0 loss against Branford in the opening round of the Class L girls volleyball state tournament. It was Killingly’s first appearance in the state tourney since 2017.

Sadie Daniewicz, Norwich Free Academy

The Wildcats junior forward scored two clutch penalty kick goals during the PK session in NFA’s Class LL girls soccer tournament first round win over Fairfield Warde. Danireicz also scored the game-winning goal in the Wildcats’ 3-1 second round win against Trumbull. NFA reached the Class LL quarterfinals for the first time in school history.

John Fitzgibbons, Killingly

Junior forward scored two goals, including the game-tying goal with just five seconds left in regulation, but No. 18 Killingly fell to No. 15 Windham Tech, 4-2, in overtime in the Class M boys soccer tournament opener at Willimantic.

Stella Hogan, Norwich Free Academy

The Wildcats junior outside hitter had six kills and 18 digs in NFA’s 3-1 win over Wilbur Cross in the opening round of the Class LL girls volleyball tournament.

Abby Matheson, Griswold

The Wolverine junior outside hitter had 10 kills, 29 digs, and four aces in the Wolverines five-set win over Hand in the opening round of the Class M girls volleyball tournament.

