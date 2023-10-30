Vote now: Who was the Bartlesville-area High School Week 9 Football Player of the Week?

Several outstanding performances highlighted last week's Bartlesville-area high school action.

Here's your opportunity to cast your vote for the Week 8 Prep Football Player of the Week, listed in alphabetical order.

If the poll at the bottom of this page doesn't load, please refresh. Vote as many times as you like. Voting ends at noon on Thursday.

Bartlesville High School tailback P.J. Wallace, No. 20, returns the Custer Stadium home fans' affection after it was announced prior to a home game on Oct. 27, 2023, that he had already reached the 3,000-yard career rushing mark. To the right is head coach Harry Wright.

Aden Hart (Wesleyan Christian)

This gritty senior took his game to a new level to inspire the Mustangs to a 49-0 victory against Watts. Hart filled the slot as the leading rusher, carrying the ball just seven times for a whopping 114 yards — 16.3 yards per carry — and three touchdowns. He scored on runs of 17, 49 and eight yards. His eight-yard scoring burst ended the game on the 45-point mercy rule. He also contributed six tackles on defense.

Canyon Hindman (Pawhuska)

Hindman turned in a monster game at quarterback during an explosive 65-62 loss to Adair. Hindman accumulated 425 yards of total offense and played a direct part in seven touchdowns. He completed 25-of-36 passes for 382 yards and five TDs and rushed for 63 yards and two TDs. He also threw threw two-pointers and ran for another. Hindman is a key reason Pawhuska is in contention for playoff home-field advantage.

Chase Eaves (Bartlesville)

Providing a much-needed receiver option for quarterback Nate Neal, Eaves secured six catches for 88 yards and also ran for eight yards in the 30-27 loss to No. 1-ranked Muskogee. Eaves scored on a 23-yard pass play to tie the game, 23-23. He also excelled on defense, including making a touchdown-saving stop inside the five-yard line and piling up eight tackles overall.

Easton Davis (Dewey)

Davis pulled in a reception for a 60-yard gain during Dewey’s 30-6 loss to Verdigris. He has been a scrapper all season for Dewey, which has absorbed several lumps as part of its growing pains.

Jackson Griffin (Caney Valley, Kan.)

Griffin polished off his 1,000-plus-yard rushing season by rumbling for 204 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries in Friday’s playoff loss to Council Grove (Kan.), 32-14. Griffin has recorded back-to-back 1,000-plus-yard campaigns. Griffin led the Pups in scoring this season.

Jett Scully (Bartlesville)

Scully hauled in a reception in each half — including one for 51 yards on Bartlesville’s first touchdown drive. His 10-yard snare in the second half set up a field goal opportunity. Scully also burst for 23 yards on a sweep play — which fueled another touchdown march. On defense, Scully ran down a Muskogee runner from behind and pushed him out of the bounds at the 14-yard line to save a touchdown. The Bruins would hold Muskogee to a field goal on the drive. Scully also recovered an onside kick and successfully defended a pass to the end zone.

Kane Foreman (Copan)

Even though it was a long night for Copan, Foreman found Weston O’Rourke for a 45-yard touchdown pass play for a Hornet touchdown in the loss to Coyle. Foreman also found Karson Woodworth and Teegan Caron for long pass completions.

Lane Kyler (Pawhuska)

Pawhuska has had no shortage of prolific receives during the Matt Hennesy coaching era (2018-23) — and Kyler ranks among the best. In the 65-62 loss last Friday to Adair, Kyler corralled five receptions for 185 yards and four TDs. Kyler has developed himself into one of the top receiving threats in Class 2A.

Peyton Trotter (Nowata)

Trotter surged into the end zone for all three Nowata touchdowns in a 20-16 win against Salina. Trotter also played a crucial role in helping Nowata snap a four-game losing streak by holding on at the end. On Nowata’s final possession. The exciting sequence actually began on defense when Nowata made a stop on fourth-and-three at its own 20-yard line. The Nowata offense came onto the field with a little more than a minute left and Salina possessing two timeouts. Nowata’s drive went to third-and-seven with the clock stopped. Trotter took the handoff and bullied to the first down — by just a half-yard. Nowata then ran out the clock. Trotter finished with 164 yards — 87 running and 87 receiving.

Bartlesville, football, Nowata, Copan Nowata, Copan gridders create positives in spring

P.J. Wallace (Bartlesville)

Wallace helped spearhead the Bruins to what would have been one of the top five regular season wins in team history. The explosive workhorse powered to 168 yards on 38 carries in the 30-27 loss to the state’s No. 1-ranked Muskogee Roughers. Less noticed, but just as vital, Wallace also delivered a big block to keep quarterback Nate Neal from being blindsided and leading to a pass completion. Coming into the game, Wallace had accumulated more than 3,000 career rushing yards.

Shooter Brewington (Copan)

Brewington pulled in multiple receptions and amassed approximately 20 tackles in a loss to Coyle.

Traven Richardson (Pawhuska)

Just as Kyler, Richardson also is among the elite pass targets in Huskieland in the 2020s. He contributed in more than one big way in last Friday’s 65-62 loss to Adair. He secured six catches for 113 yards and two TD’s and also registered a pick-six on defense. The Huskies have been to the playoffs every year Richardson has played.

Tyrel Cloud (Wesleyan Christian)

As he nears the end of his senior season, Cloud’s game has matured on every level. In the 49-0 win against Watts, Cloud punished the defense with both his arm and his feet — he hit 8-of-15 passes for 105 yards and two TDs and rushed for 107 yards and two TDs on 10 totes. He also contributed two tackles on defense. Since his return several weeks ago from the injury list, the Mustangs’ fortunes instantly changed for the better.

Zack Ketchum (Caney Valley Trojans)

In his long-anticipated return off the injury list, Ketchum turned in a 45-yard kickoff return, was part of a 45-yard pass completion and played a strong game overall, according to his coach.

Week 6 Top Three results: 1-COOPER WOOD, Bartlesville (9,300 votes, 45.37 percent), 2-Jett Scully, Bartlesville (5,305 votes, 25.88 percent), 3-Henry Easley, Barnsdall (3,441 votes, 16.79 percent).

Week 7 Top Three results: 1-ADYN PEUGH, Bartlesville (10,286 votes, 45.79 percent), 2-Lane Kyler, Pawhuska (12,602 votes, 29.92 percent), 3-Teegan Caron, Copan (3,150 votes, 7.48 percent).

Week 8 Top Three results: 1-COOPER FOGLE, Caney Valley (19,306 votes, 46.55 percent), 2-Cooper Wood, Bartlesville (14,038 votes, 33.85 percent), 3-Jace Buckley, Oklahoma Union (4,135 votes, 9.9 percent).

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Vote now: Who was the Bartlesville-area Football Player of the Week?